Another FIFA World Cup ended with Brazil failing to lift the coveted trophy. The 5-time champions haven't tasted success on the big stage since lifting the title in the final against Germany in 2002. However, with the likes of Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Neymar Jr., Marquinhos, Matheus Cunha, etc. in the team, the expectations were high from the Selecao, especially under coach Carlo Ancelotti. Yet, Brazil were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Norway, an underdog side in this World Cup. Vinicius Jr., the team's top-scoring player in the tournament, didn't immediately react to the shattered World Cup dream, but has now shared an insightful post on social media.

Brazil arrived in the World Cup as one of the favourites, not only because of the stars they had on the roster but also because of the fact that they had a serial winner like Ancelotti guiding them from the sidelines.

In his statement, Vinicius admitted that he needed a few days to comprehend the loss and put his thoughts into words. In the end, he didn't feel remaining silent would have been fair.

"Almost four years later, and once again thinking about what to write after a frustration in the World Cup. I saw so many people of all ages supporting me, embracing our dream, that it would be unfair to remain silent," Vinicius said in a statement on social media.

"But I needed a few days to reflect. Wearing the national team jersey is the greatest pride of my life, and leaving a World Cup in the Round of 16 is a feeling that's hard to explain," the Real Madrid star added.

With all eyes on the 2030 World Cup, Vinicius promised to continue fighting for Brazil's dream of lifting the World Cup title for the 6th time in the country's history.

"I know how much I prepared, how much I focused, how much I wanted this for you, for my family. The feeling of frustration is immense. We had a group strong enough to do more, and we couldn't. I apologise, and I'm going to fight for our dream of returning to the top of the world," he said.

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