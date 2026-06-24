The second round of matches in FIFA World Cup 2026 produced some fascinating contests as Portugal, Brazil and Argentina won their matches while England were held to a shocking draw by Ghana. It was business as usual for all the top players as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe all scored to leave the spectators thrilled. Germany left it late to book their spot in the Round of 32 while hosts Mexico and the United States both book their spots. Here's the top 10 teams in the FIFA World Cup 2026 after two rounds of matches in the group stage -

1. France

The Kylian Mbappe show continued as France registered a win over Iraq to book their spot in the Round of 32. Mbappe took his tally to 4 goals in 2 matches and the 2018 champions have truly established themselves as the favourites. Michael Olise has also become the assist expert of the competition and France look as the top side in the competition right now.

2. Argentina

Argetnina have taken care of any concerns that the fans may have had as Lionel Messi took his goals tally to 5 as the defending champions won their second match in a row. It has been an impressive campaign for them till now without much challenges and the fans will not be wrong in expecting another impressive show from Messi and Co.

3. Germany

Deniz Undav scored late in stoppage time to earn Germany a thrilling win over Ivory Coast to guarantee their knockouts berth. Both the 7-1 win over Curacao and the 2-1 triumph in the next match had its fair share of concerns but Germany were able to solve the problems and will be looking to improve their show as they face tougher opponents.

4. Netherlands

A draw against Japan was not the ideal way to start proceedings but Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo scored two goals each to thrash Sweden 5-1. It was the perfect performance to instill confidence in the side and they look like a tough outfit.

5. Spain

Much like Netherlands, Spain also bounced back from dropping points in their tournament opener. The draw against Cape Verde resulted in massive criticism but against Saudi Arabia, they made no mistakes. A 4-0 demolition job was just what the doctor ordered and the two goals for Mikel Oyarzabal was surely good news for the strike force.

6. England

England should have been ranked higher but the frustrating 0-0 draw against Ghana exposed some of their big concerns. The finishing was just not up to the mark and even Harry Kane ended up missing a simple chance. While the Ghsnian witch doctor did try to take credit, it was Thomas Tuchel's tactics that were heavily criticised by some fans as well as experts.

7. Brazil

The draw against Morocco may have dampened the mood a bit but it was business as usual for Brazil as they defeated Haiti. Matheus Cunha scored twice while Vinicius Junior was once again on the scoresheet as Brazil bounced back in style.

8. Morocco

The tag of dark horses truly suit the North African nation as they continued their fine run of form with a win over Scotland. Following the point against Brazil, Ismael Saibari scored the second-fastest goal of the competition to guide them to victory.

9. Norway

Victories over Senegal and Iraq meant that Norway booked their spot in the Round of 32. Erling Haaland has been enjoying a stunning run of form and with their final game against France, they will be looking to end the group stages in perfect fashion.

10. Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo answered all his critics in style with a brace as Portugal beat Uzbekistan 5-0 to get their campaign back on track. The draw against DR Congo did lead to a lot of criticism but things are back to normal for the European powerhouses.

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