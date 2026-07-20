Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni couldn't keep his emotions under control after a drama-filled defeat to Spain in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026. While Argentina failed to create the same impact they did in the previous rounds of the World Cup, they didn't let Spain go ahead in the title-decider either, until the tragic sending-off of Enzo Martinez changed the complexion of the game. Speaking to the media in the press conference after the match, Scaloni couldn't hold back his tears as he analysed Argentina's defeat in the final.

Scaloni, who has been in charge of the Argentina team since 2018, refused to share his plans for the future but admitted that he is planning to speak to the Argentina Football Association's president about the way forward.

"Truth be told, I didn't speak to Leo, and as for me, I will talk to the president. I have an idea of what I would like to do. I will see out my contract (it expires in December), and I feel the need to think, as I don't know if something as big can be done, and maybe we need to speak this through," Scaloni said.

The Argentina coach also urged fans to appreciate his team's achievement despite missing out on the title, saying that reaching the final itself was a success.

"It's very difficult to make people understand to enjoy being runners-up just as much as winning a tournament. It's also a success. I can see people are aware of what we've achieved and how we've achieved this, especially because I already cried my heart out in the locker room. That's why I'm not crying now," he said in the press conference.

Scaloni paid tribute to his players for their fighting spirit throughout the tournament, describing them as "warriors" after their hard-fought campaign.

"But I do have to be thankful to this group because they were warriors, and that is the truth. We competed against an amazing team, and... they told us that they were really surprised by how competitive we were. This is very positive, and I hope that future generations also are influenced by this," he added.

Lionel Scaloni broke down in tears and couldn't finish his press conference.



This is honestly a tough watch. pic.twitter.com/EkEzYwuAVI — MC (@CrewsMat10) July 19, 2026

Speaking of the match, Scaloni rued the fact that Argentina didn't have the best possible players to choose from in the final. The defeat, Scaloni said, hurt his soul.

"We had injuries in key positions that we weren't expecting. The wear and tear has been enormous; they gave their last effort. I'm in a dream place for everyone, and I always thank the president (Tapia) for the opportunity. This place is wonderful. It's hard to form a group like this. Losing hurts me to the soul," Scaloni said.

With ANI inputs

With ANI Inputs

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