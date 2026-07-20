It's safe to say Argentina were completely overwhelmed in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday. Spain's complete domination, airtight defence, and relentless pressing drew unanimous praise from India's former footballers, who said the European champions deserved the World Cup title after neutralising Lionel Messi and overpowering Argentina across 120 minutes. In what was seen as Messi's grand swansong, Spain's second-half substitute Ferran Torres scored in extra time (106th minute) to deny Argentina back-to-back World Cup titles.

After the match, former Spain star Sergio Ramos could be seen consoling Messi.

Meanwhile, former India captain Victor Amalraj said Spain, who secured their second World Cup after 2010, completely controlled the final and could have won by a much bigger margin.

"Spain were outstanding, they completely dominated the final," said the 64-year-old former India midfielder, who played against a strong Argentina side in the 1984 Nehru Cup in Kolkata.

The Carlos Bilardo-coached Argentine side, with many players later winning the 1986 World Cup, had beaten India 1-0.

He further hailed Emiliano Martinez's outstanding goalkeeping, which prevented Spain from winning by a much bigger margin.

"Spain could have scored three goals but for the Argentina goalkeeper, who was at his best.

"Argentina wanted to end the match goalless and go for the tie-break, but that did not click," he said.

Amalraj said Spain's compact defence didn't allow Messi to play freely.

"Messi's performance was not up to the mark in the final. Spain completely blocked him. He must have touched the ball only a few times in the whole 120 minutes. He was not allowed to show his skills because the Spanish defence was so tight and there was no chance to penetrate. That is why Messi could not click in the final.

"Players representing their respective countries become emotional when they play in such big matches. The whole world was watching them. It was the same in the case of Maradona (in the 1990 final)," he said.

Spain are now unbeaten in their last 38 matches - 29 wins and nine draws - eclipsing Italy's streak of 37 matches (28 wins and nine draws) from October 2018 through September 2021.

Former India goalkeeper Subrata Pal said Spain continue to dominate world football with their possession-based game, a style many countries try to emulate but few can replicate.

"Whenever Spain play, they dominate the match. If you look at ball possession, even when they lose the ball, they quickly regain it because that is their style of football.

"Every country in the world is trying to copy the Spanish formation and style of play, but it is very difficult. Only Spain can play like this. So definitely they are contenders for Euro 2028..."

With PTI inputs

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