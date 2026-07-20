Donald Trump craves attention, and it is an open secret. At the FIFA World Cup 2026 final ceremony, the President of the United States of America tried his best to remain in the frame, and he even succeeded to some extent as Spain celebrated their title triumph on the podium. After handing over the World Cup trophy to Spain captain Rodri, Trump took his time exiting the camera frame. At first, he was subtly nudged to move aside by Rodri, but the situation escalated to the point that even FIFA President Gianni Infantino had to intervene and guide Trump away.

The incident became quite an awkward one, as it looked as though Trump wanted to be a part of the World Cup final celebrations on the podium alongside Spain. Rodri looked quite uncomfortable with Trump's presence and nudged him to clear the area.

However, Trump still took a considerable amount of time to move aside, delaying the Spanish team's celebrations on the podium. In the end, Infantino decided to hold Trump by his arm and lead him to the corner of the podium. Even then, Trump stood right next to the last Spanish player, refusing to move aside completely. Here is the video:

Donald Trump did not want to let Spain celebrate their win without him #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/6zB9FaCVwC — =(@superTV247) July 19, 2026

In another video that has surfaced on social media, no handshake took place between Argentina defender Christian Romero and Donald Trump. The incident has also become a big talking point on social media.

| Cristian Cuti Romero le nego el saludo a Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/YKRYFNHU67 — Mundo en Conflicto (@MundoEConflicto) July 19, 2026

Trump and FIFA chief Infantino were also met with resounding boos as they walked onto the pitch on Sunday for the presentation ceremony after Spain won the World Cup.

During the game, Trump sat next to his close friend Infantino, watching Spain defeat holders Argentina 1-0 in front of a star-studded crowd of 80,000 people at the venue outside New York.

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