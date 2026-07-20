Ugly scenes broke out after the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, with Spain's Leandro Paredes and Lisandro Martinez pushing Spanish players, punching them, and even grabbing their throats. Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi was also involved in a clash with Spain captain Rodri after the referee blew the final whistle, confirming Spain's 1-0 victory over the defending champions in New York. However, no one had anticipated what would happen next. In the blink of an eye, a heated altercation broke out on the pitch, with Spain and Argentina players hitting each other.

The comments of Otamendi, who was involved in an altercation with Rodri, were captured by Argentina TV broadcaster after the full-time whistle was blown. The video highlighted what transpired between him and the Spain captain before the on-pitch affairs escalated.

During the interview, it was claimed that Otamendi told Rodri: "You were crying all week, you fool. You and Laporte, both of you. That's not right, you were crying with the referees, my friend."

Spain striker Mikel Oyarzabal then got between the two to separate them.

Otamendi: Start talking less, you fool, you've spent the whole week crying.



Otamendi: The whole week crying... you and Laporte, both of you.



Otamendi: This isn't right... you've been crying about the referees, my friend.



Rodri: I respect you...



Otamendi: But you… — The ANF Club (@adjorNfriends) July 20, 2026

While it's true that Laporte had given an interview about the referees favouring Argentina during the World Cup, Rodri wasn't the one to comment publicly on the controversy.

Laporte had told Spanish newspaper MARCA: "If it's tolerated and the referee does his job, I have no problem with it. It's true that in recent matches we've seen things that have surprised us greatly, actions that are allowed to go unpunished. Especially against Argentina, a team that leaves a lot of marks.

"That shouldn't be allowed in football, especially in such big competitions, because it can destabilise and frustrate you. It's part of the referee's job to control these things so they don't get taken advantage of. If one or two players can do that, the match will be chaotic.

"From the beginning of the tournament, we've been a fairly fair team in that sense. We don't go around hitting opponents or committing reckless fouls. And I think that's what we have to do in this match. But it's true that it will depend a lot on the refereeing."

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