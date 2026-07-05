The FIFA World Cup 2026 has entered the business end, and the margin for error is gone. Defending champions Argentina remain in the hunt, France have looked ruthless behind Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe, while Brazil are beginning to gather momentum at just the right time. But standing between the five-time champions and a place in the quarterfinals is a team that has achieved something no one else can claim.

Norway have never lost to Brazil.

It is one of international football's most unusual records. Brazil have failed to beat Norway in five previous meetings, drawing three and losing two.

Photo Credit: AFP

The most famous came at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, when Kjetil Rekdal's late penalty sealed a stunning 2-1 victory for Norway, knocking the South Americans off top spot in their group. The two teams last met in a friendly in 2006, which ended 1-1.

Brazil, though, head into this Round of 16 clash in confident mood.

Carlo Ancelotti's side finished top of Group C, with Vinicius Junior among the standout performers of the tournament. Ahead of the knockout clash, the Italian football manager also delivered the news Brazilian fans had been waiting for.

"Neymar is ready to play 90 minutes," Ancelotti said, suggesting the 34-year-old is finally fit enough to make his biggest impact of the tournament after being carefully managed during the group stage.

Photo Credit: AFP

Brazil, however, have another record they will be desperate to end. More worryingly for Carlo Ancelotti, the Selecao have been eliminated in each of their last six FIFA World Cup knockout ties against European opposition since beating Germany in the 2002 final. With Norway standing in their way, Brazil are not only chasing a place in the quarterfinals but also looking to end a 24-year knockout hoodoo against European teams.

Norway's journey has been one of the stories of the World Cup.

Back in the tournament after a 28-year absence, the Scandinavians marched into the knockout rounds with wins over Iraq and Senegal. They then rotated heavily in their final group game against France after qualification had already been secured, giving key players including Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard valuable rest ahead of this blockbuster encounter.

Now, Haaland has the chance to add another chapter to one of football's strangest rivalries.

Photo Credit: AFP

For Brazil, the stakes go beyond a place in the quarterfinals. This is an opportunity to finally erase a record that has survived generations of Brazilian superstars. For Norway, it's a chance to prove that their remarkable unbeaten run against the Selecao is no coincidence.

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