One police officer was reportedly injured during clashes with football fans in London following Morocco's defeat to France in their FIFA World Cup quarter-final in Boston. The chaos unfolded after several people blocked traffic on Edgware Road near Hyde Park. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show some fans throwing bottles and other objects at police officers. In another viral clip, police personnel were seen restraining a man on the ground while being surrounded by a crowd of fans.

One police officer was injured after reportedly being struck by a glass bottle and was seen lying on the road between two police vehicles. The Metropolitan Police said four fans were arrested following the chaos.

"One officer was taken to hospital for head injuries, it is believed he had been hit by a glass bottle," a spokesperson was quoted as saying by AFP

"The incident then escalated with the group throwing bottles and setting off fireworks," he added.

WATCH: A riot breaks out in London after France eliminated Morocco from the World Cup pic.twitter.com/bw7NTRjbYR — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 9, 2026

In the quarter-final clash against Morocco, captain Kylian Mbappe continued his outstanding FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign by opening the scoring in the 60th minute. Dembele later extended France's lead, sealing a 2-0 win and booking Les Bleus' place in the semi-finals.

Notably, Mbappe also became the youngest player to reach 20 FIFA World Cup appearances and the fastest to score 20 goals in the tournament's history. The milestone further highlighted his remarkable World Cup record, with the France captain taking his overall tally to 20 goals across the 2018, 2022, and 2026 editions, leaving him just one goal behind Lionel Messi's all-time World Cup scoring record of 21.

This was Mbappe's eighth goal of the ongoing edition. Mbappe's eighth goal of the 2026 World Cup also saw him join Argentina's Messi at the top of the Golden Boot race.

(With ANI Inputs)

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