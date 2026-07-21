Lionel Messi and Argentina hoped to make history as they arrived in New York to take on Spain in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Messi had his eyes on both the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball, while Argentina hoped to become the first team to retain the trophy since Brazil in 1962. However, Spain had other ideas. La Roja, the reigning European champions, did not just dominate possession; they made it nearly impossible for Argentina to even test goalkeeper Unai Simon. When the full-time whistle confirmed Spain's 1-0 win over La Albiceleste, Argentina became the first team in history to end a World Cup final without registering a single shot on goal.

Argentina arrived in the final having scored three or more goals on six occasions throughout their World Cup campaign. Yet, they simply had no answer to the Spanish challenge. In fact, if it were not for Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Spain would have easily scored three or four.

Instead, the tournament concluded with Argentina setting an embarrassing record, becoming the first team ever to finish a World Cup final with zero shots on target. The previous low also belonged to Argentina back in 1990, when they managed just a single effort on goal during their 1-0 defeat to West Germany.

All in all, Argentina could try only two shots, both of which were not on target. In fact, the defending champions only had 8 touches in the Spain penalty box throughout the game.

0 - Argentina are the first ever team to fail to have a single shot in 90 minutes in a FIFA World Cup final.



Blanks. pic.twitter.com/MfI6SwlunG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 19, 2026

What makes the defeat particularly poignant is the reality that this final may have been the last game Messi ever plays for his country.

When Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was asked about the captain's future, he admitted he had not yet spoken to him about it. The 39-year-old scored eight goals in the tournament but struggled to assert his usual influence in the final as Spain's midfield starved him of supply.

"He's 39 years old now," Scaloni said. "It was crystal clear for me that he was going to play up until he decided not to.

"I hope that everyone feels proud of him and of what he's achieved because he's the best football player ever to set foot on a pitch. I have no doubt about this, and what he did during this World Cup was incredible-as was everything he did before this."

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