France were the favourites in most people's eyes heading into their FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. After all, they had reached the last two World Cup finals, and had not lost a single game so far in the ongoing tournament. France's attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise were the talk of the town. But cometh the hour, cometh the big moment, and neither of them stood a chance against the "best team" of the tournament - Spain. Spain's World Cup 2026 squad is not devoid of star names, but perhaps lacks the outright individual gloss that the likes of France, England or Argentina have. Yet, over the course of the last month, Luis de la Fuente's boys have proven why they are the best team of the tournament.

Despite the talent in attack, offensive brilliance hasn't been the hallmark of this Spanish side; it has been the defensive work. Ahead of the game, Spain had registered the world record of the longest duration without conceding a goal in World Cup history. And against France, they showed that they could handle even the best in the business.

Kylian Mbappe tried but failed. Michael Olise was nullified. Ousmane Dembele was a mere spectator. Spain beat France 2-0, and the scary thing is they made it look extremely easy.

More often than not, Spain have possession of the ball. But when they don't, they make sure that they win it back in a flash.

Spain's incredible defensive unit does not start from their backline, it starts from their talents further up. Be it the first press of Mikel Oyarzabal, the relentlessness of Dani Olmo or the class of Rodri at the base, Spain's attack and midfield usually win the ball back before the defence needs to bother. It was no different against France, as Olise and Dembele were strangled for room in the creative hub.

Spain outclassed France in the middle of the park. Despite both teams having roughly equal possession, Spain created three big chances to France's zero. Defensively, Spain put in 22 tackles, outnumbering France's 14.

Their midfield is such a well-oiled machine that Pedri - arguably the best central midfielder in the world - somehow finds himself on the bench for his country.

But the defence must get its flowers too. Spain's 2026 lineup doesn't have heroic figures like their 2010 World Cup-winning team did, in Sergio Ramos, Carles Puyol or Iker Casillas. But what they have is the most harmonious system in the competition.

Pau Cubarsi, at 19, has arguably been the best defender of the tournament. And 32-year-old Aymeric Laporte, well past his best years, has complemented him brilliantly. Full-backs Marc Cucurella and Pedro Porro have been imperious; the latter even scored in the semi-final.

During the game, Mbappe barely got a chance to make an impact, as Spain closed him down at every step. And on the rare occasion he did, goalkeeper Unai Simon rushed out of his line, coming outside the box to clear the danger.

Spain now have six clean sheets in seven games in FIFA World Cup 2026. And even though they'll face one of Harry Kane and Lionel Messi in the final, don't put it past them to become the first team to keep seven clean sheets in a single World Cup.

Featured Video Of The Day

Haaland Memes | "It's A Special & Funny Game": Haaland Ahead Of Quarterfinals Against England