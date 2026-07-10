France captain Kylian Mbappe was forced off the field due to an injury scare during his side's 2-0 win over Morocco in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals in Boston. Mbappe scored and assisted in the second half before being substituted in the 77th minute after going down with discomfort in his ankle. The 27-year-old, who had missed a penalty in the first half, broke the deadlock with a curling effort at the hour mark before teeing up Ousmane Dembele for France's second goal six minutes later.

However, Mbappe was unable to see out the game and was replaced by Jean-Philippe Mateta 13 minutes before the end of regulation time.

Mbappe had gone down clutching his ankle a couple of times but opted to continue after the first incident.

However, he was eventually unable to carry on, with manager Didier Deschamps replacing him with Jean-Philippe Mateta.

However, the extent of Mbappe's injury remains unclear. The France captain was seen greeting fans in the stands after the final whistle, offering a potentially encouraging sign ahead of the semi-finals.

Mbappe gave a big update on his injury, after the match.

Kylian Mbappé: "I'M FINE! I took a hit to the ankle, but everything's okay.



Mateta was more ready than me to play the last 15 minutes." pic.twitter.com/2F3N2zFjez — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 9, 2026

Morocco managed to hold out to half-time but it was always only a matter of time before France's relentless pressure paid off.

The breakthrough came on the hour mark, with Mbappe bending a brilliant right-foot shot past Bounou from the edge of the area.

Paris Saint-Germain star Dembele made the game safe in the 66th minute, striding forward menacingly from midfield before steering a low finish into the bottom corner.

France now await the winner of Friday's quarter-final in Los Angeles between European champions Spain and Belgium.

Spain, who have not conceded a single goal so far, eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the last 16 and will fancy their chances of overcoming Belgium, who thrashed United States 4-1 to reach the last eight.

On the other side of the draw, holders Argentina face Switzerland in Kansas City on Saturday after staggering into the quarter-finals.

England face Norway in the other quarterfinal clash.

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