The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is almost here, and fans cannot contain their excitement for the star-studded clash between Argentina and Spain. However, the weather could end up playing a major role in the encounter, with Canadian wildfire smoke causing major concerns and thunderstorms already disrupting preparations. Fortunately, if weather updates are to be believed, it could all be fine by the time Argentina and Spain take the field on Sunday. The forecasts show that the smoke from the Canadian wildfires could be pushed away by the storm system around New York and New Jersey.

"There could be some lingering smoke that would make things hazy, but very faint," senior AccuWeather meteorologist Tyler Roys told the Associated Press. "In terms of the thickest smoke, the smoke that has really been eye-popping and leads to poor air quality, that is not expected across New York City or much of the Northeast."

Spain's training session ahead of the final was disrupted by storms and lightning in the area, while MetLife Stadium also saw heavy rain. However, FIFA made it clear that it was in close contact with local authorities regarding the situation.

Coming to the day of the match, the forecast for East Rutherford states that the air quality will improve from "unhealthy for sensitive groups" to "moderate." This means that the smoke will not pose any danger to the general public.

Coming to the temperature, it is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius with light wind and low humidity.

The biggest-ever FIFA World Cup is coming to a thrilling end with two of the best sides of the tournament, Argentina and Spain, both chasing a different record to face each other in the final showdown of football's biggest event at the MetLife Stadium on Monday.

While more than 22 players will play for glory among thousands of fans, the focus will again be on the Messiah of Argentina and one of the greatest ever to play the game, Lionel Messi, who is willing to give his all to repeat the magic he created four years ago when Argentina won the FIFA WC 2022 in Qatar against France.

After 1310 days, things have not changed, as the captain is again leading from the front with 8 goals and 4 crucial assists, guiding Argentina to reach the final remaining unbeaten. Currently aged 39, Messi will likely make this his last dance on the biggest stage of football, and he will look to give his career a happy ending and help Argentina become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend their title.

Standing in his way is a 19-year-old boy, Lamine Yamal, with whom Messi clicked a photo in 2007, holding him in his arms while bathing him; little did he know at that time that the boy would be one of the obstacles standing between him and another World Cup glory.

(With IANS inputs)

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