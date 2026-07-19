Lionel Messi stands on the verge of history, as Argentina take on Spain in the final of FIFA World Cup 2026. Messi is looking to take Argentina to their fourth World Cup crown, which would see them equal Germany and Italy in the all-time list. Should they win, it would be Messi's second consecutive World Cup triumph. However, the 39-year-old is also on the verge of a plethora of personal and team records. Here's a full list of all the records that Messi can achieve in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Messi: Old But Gold

At 39, Lionel Messi is set to become the oldest outfield player to ever play a World Cup final. As a result, if he scores in the final, he will also become the oldest goalscorer ever in a World Cup final.

He is also set to match Cafu's record and become only the second player ever to play in three World Cup finals. However, if he starts the match, Messi will become the first player to start three World Cup finals. His other starts came in 2014 and 2022.

If Messi leads Argentina to victory, he will become the first player to captain his team to two World Cup wins.

Messi: The Goal Records

One goal for Lionel Messi would not only make him the oldest goalscorer in a World Cup final, but also make him only the sixth player ever to score in two World Cup finals. He would join Brazil's Pele and Vava, West Germany's Paul Breitner and France's Zinedine Zidane and Kylian Mbappe in the elite list.

Messi is also chasing his first World Cup Golden Boot, and the lead in the all-time top goalscorers chart. Messi needs either three goals, or two goals and one assist, in order to beat Kylian Mbappe and secure the Golden Boot.

The 39-year-old needs one goal to tie Mbappe in the all-time top World Cup goalscorers list, and two to take the lead outright.

A goal for Messi would also make him the outright leader when it comes to the most goals by an Argentine player in a single World Cup, with nine strikes. Currently, he's tied on eight goals with Guillermo Stabile, who did so in 1930.

If Messi scores a free-kick goal, he will set the record of becoming the first person to score three free-kick goals in a single edition of the World Cup.

Messi: Argentina Glory

Lionel Messi is hoping to guide Argentina to a second consecutive World Cup, which would make them only the third nation to defend their crown. The only two others are Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962).

If Argentina beat Spain, they will also become the first nation to win four consecutive major trophies, having won the last World Cup and the last two Copa Americas.

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