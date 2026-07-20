Argentine President Javier Milei seems to be living in a parallel universe where the result of Sunday night's FIFA World Cup final in New York went the other way. While a head of state is undoubtedly one of the busiest people in the country, Milei's social media blunder appears to be the result of a scheduled tweet prepared well in advance. His crucial gaffe, however, was forgetting to delete the automated post before it went live. In a post on X, Milei announced that a national holiday would be declared to celebrate the World Cup victory, with the exact date left to the preference of the players and coaching staff. In reality, the country was not celebrating, but mourning a heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the World Cup final.

"WORLD CELEBRATION. Given the concern about the celebrations for the achievement reached by the Argentine National Team, I inform the population that, depending on what the Players and the Technical Staff decide regarding the day to celebrate, it will be declared a national holiday," the post read.

FESTEJO MUNDIAL

Dada la inquietud sobre los festejos por el logro alcanzado por la Seleccion Argentina, comunico a la poblacion que, en funcion de lo que decidan los Jugadores y el Cuerpo Técnico respecto al dia para celebrar, el mismo sera declararado feriado nacional. — Javier Milei (@JMilei) July 20, 2026

In another post shared a couple of hours before, Milei thanked the squad for their commitment and fighting spirit, noting that they kept the nation at the summit of global football. However, the automated holiday post, in celebration of victory, came just hours later, leaving everyone stumped.

"Thank you so much, Players...!!! Until the end with our boots on. Argentina always at the top," he wrote.

Muchas gracias Jugadores...!!!

Hasta el final con las botas puestas.

Argentina siempre en lo alto. — Javier Milei (@JMilei) July 19, 2026

The defeat signalled an end to a golden era for Argentina and Lionel Messi, who had previously guided the nation to the 2022 World Cup trophy and consecutive Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024.

Spain found their hero in substitute Ferran Torres, who settled the final in the 106th minute, rifling a powerful strike into the roof of the net past Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The triumph secured Spain's second men's World Cup title, and their first since 2010. For 19-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal-who was just three years old during La Roja's maiden world title run-it marked the crowning achievement of his meteoric young career.

Having already secured UEFA Euro 2024, Spain now hold both the European and world titles simultaneously. The victory strengthens hopes of a new dominant cycle, echoing the historic side that swept two European Championships and a World Cup between 2008 and 2012.

With ANI Inputs

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