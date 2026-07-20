Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was heavily trolled by fans on social media for being on the panel of a football show analysing the FIFA World Cup 2026. While the fastest bowler in the world shared his opinions on the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, his take, as well as his reasoning, did not go down well with viewers. Akhtar made the comments while being on the panel of Tapmad and PTV for the football World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain on Sunday.

"There has never been a bigger brand in football than Cristiano Ronaldo. Take it or leave it. He is probably the biggest brand FIFA has ever enjoyed. For the last 10 years, FIFA has sold him. Leagues have marketed themselves through him as well," the former Pakistan cricketer said.

"Now, if you look at Lionel Messi... I know I'm being a bit blunt here. But Messi is the biggest... yes, he's on another level. Ronaldo is nowhere close to Messi in terms of football. Just watch Messi's gravitational pull on the pitch. He gets knocked down, gets back up, and keeps going. Ronaldo is incredible too, look at the work he has done. But again, Messi is different," he added.

Fans on social media mocked Akhtar for appearing on a football show. They also made fun of his opinions. Check out some of the comments here:

Spain became world champions for a second time. A 106th-minute goal by Ferran Torres was the decider as La Roja broke Messi and Argentina's hearts in the second half of extra time in the summit clash on Sunday.

Ferran slammed in the goal with a superb left-footed strike, etching his name into World Cup folklore. Spain's Nico Williams also had a goal disallowed in the first half of extra time due to a foul in the build-up. The match was goalless after 90 minutes.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made 11 saves, the most by a goalkeeper in a World Cup final. Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was shown a red card late in the second half, leaving his side down to 10 men for extra time.

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