US President Donald Trump will present the FIFA World Cup Trophy to the winners after the final between Spain and Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium. However, the winning team will not be able to keep the original trophy, and instead will receive a replica of the current FIFA World Cup Trophy. The original trophy, which was first used in 1974, remains a highly protected prize for FIFA. Since the trophy has been stolen twice, not many people outside of winning players and heads of state are allowed to touch it.

The original trophy will be presented to either Spain or Argentina, and the players will be allowed to celebrate with it on the pitch before FIFA takes it back to their headquarters in Switzerland.

Since the winning team won't be allowed to take the original trophy home, FIFA will hand over a replica of the FIFA World Cup Trophy instead.

As per multiple reports, Trump has been given a license to join the World Cup winners in their trophy lift, as he did at the Club World Cup last year.

Trump has followed the World Cup keenly, and wants the US to host an edition alone, having co-hosted the current edition with its neighbours, Canada and Mexico.

"You (FIFA President) should choose the United States of America again. This time we will leave Canada and Mexico out," Trump said while hosting FIFA President Gianni Infantino before the final.

Meanwhile, American rapper Post Malone will headline the closing ceremony of the World Cup, which starts 90 minutes before the final. The halftime show - a first for FIFA - has Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS as fellow headliners, along with Burna Boy, Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS 22 Chorus featuring Coldplay, and even characters from Sesame Street and the Muppets.

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