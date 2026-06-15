FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 4 Highlights: Daichi Kamada scored late from a corner as Japan earned a sensational 2-2 draw against Netherlands in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F clash at the Dallas Stadium. It was a thrilling clash which saw Netherlands take the lead twice through Virgil Van Djik and Crysencio Summerville but Japan fought back through a Keito Nakamura goal and were able to salvage a draw thanks to Kamada. Meanwhile, Germany and Sweden both won big as they registered 7-1 and 5-1 victories against Curacao and Tunisia respectively. For Germany, Kai Havertz scored twice while Yasin Ayari grabbed two goals for Sweden. Finally, at the Philladelphia Stadium, Amad Diallo scored in the 90th minute to hand Cote d'Iviore a huge win over Ecuador in their Group E clash.

German masterclass blows away Curacao

It was an emotional moment for Curacao as they played their first ever FIFA World Cup match but the happiness was short-lived as they suffered a 7-1 loss against Germany. Felix Nmecha handed Germany the lead but the four-time champions were left stunned in the 21st minute when Livano Comenencia levelled the score to send the Curacao fans into a frenzy.

However, Nico Schlotterbeck restored the lead from a corner for Germany and Kai Havertz scored a penalty just ahead of half-time to extend the lead. Things did not change much in the second half as Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav all scored for Germany. Kai Havertz scored once again in the 88th minute to complete a huge win for his side.

Japan earn crucial draw against Netherlands

It was a sensational fightback from Japan to salvage a point against Netherlands in their Group F clash match. Netherlands took the lead through Virgil Van Djik as the Liverpool superstar headed the ball into the goal. However, Keito Nakamura pulled off a brilliant strike from just outside the box to equalise for Japan.

WHAT A THRILLER! Netherlands 2-2 Japan in the World Cup Van Dijk header + Summerville beauty… but Japan fought back with Nakamura & late Kamada equalizer! Watch these insane highlights Who played better, Oranje or Samurai Blue? Drop your thoughts… pic.twitter.com/0mH3UqSaW3 — OlusileCrypto(@OlusileCrypto) June 14, 2026

Crysencio Summerville grabbed the lead once again for Netherlands but Japan did not lose heart and Daichi Kamada found himself in the perfect position to score from a corner and make the score 2-2 late in the match.

Cote d'Iviore leave it late against Ecuador

The match seemed destined for a draw but Cote d'Iviore had other plans against Ecuador during their Group E clash.

Wilfried Singo's cross following a run down the right flank found Diallo in the perfect position and the Manchester United footballer's first-time shot found the back of the net and earned his team a huge victory.

Sweden cruise to victory against Tunisia

Yasin Ayari scored twice while Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Mattias Svanberg contributed with one each as Sweden registered a commanding 5-1 win over Tunisia. It was good news for Sweden as both of their star attackers found the back of the net and this win also handed them a major advantage with both Japan and Netherlands dropping points.

Sweden vs Tunisia match highlights pic.twitter.com/GsbXeBuJYv — ThuramSZN (@SznThuram) June 15, 2026

Omar Rekik scored the only consolation goal for Tunisia in a largely one-sided affair.

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