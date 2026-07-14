Tragic news has emerged from the world of football, as Dutch referee Rob Dieperink has reportedly been found dead after being removed from the 2026 FIFA World Cup's officiating team. Dieperink was supposed to be a part of the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) team at the 2026 World Cup but was dropped one month before the start of the tournament over allegations of 'sexual assault' involving a minor. Though the case was later closed due to insufficient evidence, it has now been revealed that the referee has died.

Dieperink died at the age of 38, though the cause of his death has not yet been made public. The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed the news in a statement, paying tribute to Dieperink, who was one of the country's most respected officials.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Rob Dieperink. With Rob, we lose a highly valued referee, but above all, a kind and dedicated colleague," the KNVB said.

FIFA, the sport's global governing body, also released a statement, offering its condolences on the Dutchman's death.

"On behalf of the entire football community, we extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends and the Dutch Football Association. May he rest in peace," the statement from FIFA read.

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Dieperink had been officiating in the Netherlands' top-flight, Eredivisie, since 2017 and was also one of the VAR officials during the European Championships in 2024. He was named in the FIFA World Cup 2026 roster as a video assistant referee, according to the BBC, but was later removed.

He was arrested by London's Metropolitan Police over allegations of sexually assaulting an underage boy, a controversy that led to him missing out on the World Cup.

"It saddens me greatly that I have been wrongly accused," Dieperink had told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf after the allegations were made.

"From the beginning, I have fully cooperated with the police investigation and also immediately gave full openness to FIFA, UEFA and the KNVB," Dieperink had said.

He was reportedly quite disappointed to have been left out of FIFA's VAR team for the 2026 World Cup.

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