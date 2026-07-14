Tens of thousands of fans gathered outside Norway's Royal Palace to welcome the national team players who returned home from their historic run to the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals. An estimated 90,000 supporters filled the palace square, giving the team a rousing welcome despite their 2-1 extra-time defeat to England in Miami on Saturday. The result marked Norway's best-ever performance at a FIFA World Cup. As the squad appeared on stage, players and fans joined together in the now-iconic "Viking Row" celebration that became a symbol of Norway's memorable tournament.

🇳🇴 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧



This is how the Norway national team were welcomed back in Oslo after their FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end.



A heartfelt reception from supporters, celebrating a memorable tournament despite their quarter-final exit.🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/quZhH7xl6E — WorldCup2026 (@1amsepp) July 14, 2026

According to Norwegian broadcaster NRK, shaking hands with the king and rowing with the rest of the royal family and what is said to have been around 88,000 attendees, was followed by an almost two-hour long bus parade down Karl Johans gate. The next stop was another round of rowing at Radhusplassen, before the bus continued into the late night hours of central Oslo.

#FanáticosPlus | 🇳🇴⚔️ ¡Recibimiento de película para los Vikingos!



La afición de Noruega brindó un espectacular recibimiento a su selección, creando un ambiente inolvidable antes del gran desafío. Pasión, orgullo y una marea roja acompañando a los Vikingos. pic.twitter.com/JiVBEhC4uv — Fanáticos + (@FanaticosGMV) July 14, 2026

The welcome Norway players got after landing back home pic.twitter.com/q4whx1sjq6 — World Cup 2026 Daily (@TotalFootball) July 13, 2026

"I don't think anyone could have imagined this. The support we've received has been beyond all expectations, both in the US and here at home in Norway. It's been absolutely incredible to see, said Martin Odegaard.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken said, "the King prepared us for what was coming. We were a little surprised too, that it was so huge. Otherwise, there were some healthy football discussions.

However, the team's top scorer Erling Haaland was unable to attend the public celebration because he had another flight to catch to Italy.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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