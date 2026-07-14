Lamine Yamal insisted on Monday he would take no fear into Spain's World Cup semi-final against France as he celebrated his 19th birthday. The Barcelona prodigy raised eyebrows following Spain's 2-1 quarter-final defeat of Belgium last week after being quoted as saying that France rather than Spain ought to be "afraid" given recent defeats against La Roja. A relaxed-looking Yamal addressed those comments as he spoke to reporters on Monday at a press conference. "I was asked if I was afraid of France, and I said no," Yamal explained. "We are European champions. It's simply football," the teenager explained.

Yamal said he had marked his 19th birthday by buying a chunky jewel-encrusted necklace he wore to his press conference. The real birthday present, though, would be a place in Sunday's World Cup final.

"I haven't received many gifts yet. The best gift would be a win on Tuesday and a trip to New York," he said.

While other stars at this World Cup have been in blistering goal-scoring form, Yamal so far has only found the net once during the tournament -- but is ready to add to his tally against France.

"I don't focus on goals, but it's always special to score in a match like this. I accept the challenge. That's why I came here," Yamal said, promising a "beautiful match for the spectators."

"It's the game everyone was waiting for," he added.

While acknowledging the momentous nature of Tuesday's game, Yamal remained laidback in his approach.

"There are far more difficult situations in life than a football match, so I'm calm," he said. "I don't feel any extra pressure; I'll go out and play like always and give my all for the team."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup 2026 | 'I Don't See A World Cup Trophy...': Mbappe Says France's Job Isn't Done