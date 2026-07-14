Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said his team plan to go on the "front foot" against World Cup favourites France when they face off in a heavyweight semi-final showdown on Tuesday. De la Fuente told a press conference on Monday that Spain will attempt to impose their possession-based game on France in what is shaping up as a gripping clash of styles. While France coach Didier Deschamps insists Spain remain favourites for the World Cup, betting markets overwhelmingly back France to clinch a second title in three attempts.

Les Bleus have powered into the last four with a scintillating brand of attacking football based around such talents as Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele.

But De la Fuente -- whose team have beaten France in their last two meetings -- is quietly plotting another ambush at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday.

"We've already analyzed France in great detail, we've known each other for a while now," De la Fuente said.

"We faced each other for a few years now and they have great players, but so do we. We have to put all of our virtues on the table and try to counteract the strengths of the opponent.

"And that's what football is about - the team that strikes a better balance is usually closer to getting the victory.

"We'll have to think about their players. We'll try to win those duels and will try to be on the front foot during the game, imposing our style."

France 'far better'

De la Fuente though is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task facing his side.

France, he said, have improved signficantly since Spain defeated them 5-4 in a hectic UEFA Nations League semi-final in Stuttgart last year, when the Spaniards led 5-1 before a late rally. That encounter would bear no resemblance to Tuesday's game, De la Fuente said.

"We're talking about two very different matches," he admitted.

"Tomorrow is another semi-final. I will just try to repeat the positive scenarios, but there were other details where things weren't that positive.

"We were winning 5-1, and in a few minutes they managed to make it 5-4. So we're trying to repeat what we did well and the opposite of what we didn't do well.

"We need to try and impose our game. We have completely antagonistic playing styles, so we'll try to be on the front foot and take the initiative."

De la Fuente also believes a maturing France squad will be a tougher proposition.

"I think they are a better team, far better, because those players have grown, and what they are doing now, is better than what they were doing then," he said.

"So they've improved their skills in the past two years, and that's the reality."

While controlling possession and tempo will be key, De la Fuente will also tell his players to savour the challenge. Asked what his final message to his team would be, he replied: "Let's get out there and enjoy it.

"We are in a unique setting. Who knows whether we will come back? We must be the team that we know that we can be. We must be strong and try to counter the strength of the opponent."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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