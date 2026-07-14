For the second time in the history of the FIFA World Cup, Spain and France square off after 20 years. With eyes on a spot in the final, there isn't a lot separating the two European giants on paper. Ahead of Tuesday's semi-final clash, mind games have begun, with players from both teams making comments about expectations for the match, individual performances, and who the favourites are. France coach Didier Deschamps has already branded the reigning European champions as the 'favourites' in the semi-final battle, while certain Spanish players are already looking forward to a duel with Kylian Mbappé, the tournament's top scorer.

Spain and France have only faced each other once in the tournament before, and that contest came in 2006 when Les Bleus secured a 3-1 win. The two teams last met in a high-profile tournament during the Euro 2024 semi-final, when Spain secured a 2-1 win. Spain also beat France 5-4 in the UEFA Nations League semi-final last year and are keeping their fingers crossed to complete the hat-trick this time.

"We beat France in our last two matches. If France has anything to fear, it's us. We'll see what happens, but we're not afraid," Spain forward Lamine Yamal said ahead of the semi-final.

Yamal's attacking partner on the other side of the pitch, Nico Williams, echoed his teammate's sentiments in a chat with El Chiringuito: "We don't have to be afraid of them, far from it. We've already proven that by beating this team twice. It's not arrogance, but self-confidence and a bit of ego."

Spain defender Pau Cubarsi was asked about facing France captain Kylian Mbappe, who is the joint top scorer in this World Cup with eight goals to his name. He said: "He doesn't scare me," before adding, "Everyone knows his qualities. Even if he's not involved in the match, he can change the game with one action. He's unique, like Lamine. You have to stay focused for 90 minutes."

France centre-back Ibrahima Konate labelled the comments by the Spanish players 'a trap' that he and his teammates do not want to fall into.

"No, no... honestly, we don't pay attention to what's being said," Konaté said. "We mustn't be afraid of anyone. We have to stay humble and not fall into that trap, especially at this stage of the competition. They can say what they want. We'll prepare as best we can, and at the end of the match, we'll see who benefits."

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