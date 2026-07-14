Jude Bellingham's brace for England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Norway proved to be a major setback for Argentina great Lionel Messi. The 23-year-old midfielder scored twice to help England edge past Norway 2-1 and secure a place in the semi-finals of the tournament. On the other hand, Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1 to reach the last four, but it was a quiet outing for Messi, who failed to find the net. As a result, the Argentine star lost his second spot in the FIFA Power Rankings.

According to the latest rankings released by FIFA, Messi dropped to third place with an Attacking Score of 8.07. However, the biggest talking point was Bellingham's dramatic rise, as he climbed four places to replace Messi in second position.

His two goals against Norway helped Bellingham earn an Attacking Score of 8.25, leaving him behind only France captain Kylian Mbappe, who sits at the top with 8.97 points. Mbappe, who was already leading the rankings, once again delivered an impressive performance in France's quarter-final against Morocco, scoring a goal to further strengthen his grip on the top spot.

It was also a heartbreaking day for Norway and Erling Haaland, whose dream of lifting the World Cup trophy came to an end following the 2-1 defeat to England. Haaland endured a disappointing outing as well, failing to get on the scoresheet. As a result, he slipped one place in the FIFA Power Rankings.

With an Attacking Score of 7.53, Haaland now occupies fourth place, just behind Messi. Meanwhile, France winger Ousmane Dembele enjoyed a memorable quarter-final against Morocco, climbing three spots to move into fifth position.

Although England defeated Norway to reach the semi-finals, their captain Harry Kane failed to score, and the impact was reflected in the rankings. Kane dropped three places to ninth with an Attacking Score of 6.91.

In the semi-finals, France will face Spain, while Argentina will take on England. The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is scheduled to be played on July 20.

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