US President Donald Trump basked in the spotlight at the World Cup final on Sunday, despite briefly being booed by the crowd as he appeared on screen. Trump arrived in his Marine One helicopter at the New York-New Jersey stadium to watch Spain and Argentina battle it out for the trophy. The 80-year-old president even managed to get his hands on the golden trophy before the eventual winners, giving it a pat as it was brought to him in the VIP box at one point.

Trump sat next to FIFA boss and close friend Gianni Infantino and First Lady Melania Trump, and stood to salute during the US national anthem.

There were scattered boos for Trump when his image was shown on the jumbotron screens, but far fewer than he has received at other recent sporting events.

Trump, meanwhile, said before kick-off that he thought superstar Lionel Messi would give Argentina the edge.

"I would say that it's hard to bet against Messi," Trump said, adding that Argentina's right-wing President Javier Milei, who was not attending out of superstition, was "a friend of mine. He's done a terrific job."

The US leader was seated near Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, relations with both of whom have not been particularly friendly.

Trump could be seen having brief exchanges with the leaders of the tournament's co-hosts.

Trump threatened Canada with tariffs on Friday after smoke from raging wildfires drifted over the northeastern United States and raised concerns about air quality for the World Cup final.

Mexico's ties with Washington, meanwhile, remain tense over Trump's large-scale immigration crackdown and threats of military action against drug traffickers.

Trump also shook hands with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who was in attendance with Spain's royal family, despite Trump recently lashing out at Madrid for failing to help with the Iran war and falling short on NATO spending.

'Amazing'

Trump is expected to present the trophy to the winner of the game.

The game is the first World Cup fixture that Trump has attended, an unusual move for an 80-year-old leader who normally loves to be in the spotlight.

But it is far from his first intervention in the tournament.

Less than two weeks ago, Trump infamously phoned Infantino to ask FIFA to suspend a red card issued to USA striker Folarin Balogun so he could play in a last-16 match against Belgium.

Despite the ensuing controversy over fairness and influence, Trump has hailed the 2026 tournament as the best ever.

"This has been the most successful sporting event, maybe in the history of the world. It's been amazing," Trump told a FIFA reception with Infantino at Trump Tower in New York on Friday.

Trump said the tournament had also helped further popularise the sport in the United States.

"It turned out we were a soccer country, and I think it's going to remain that way," added Trump, who said his son Barron, 20, was a huge fan of the game.

Trump has hitched his political brand to the World Cup since returning to the Oval Office in January 2025, where he has hosted Infantino on multiple occasions.

But the run-up to the tournament also faced hiccups because of Trump's immigration policies, which saw some fans face visa issues.

All eyes will also be on what Trump does on the field at the end of the game.

At the FIFA Club World Cup championship at the same New Jersey stadium last year, winners Chelsea were left "a bit confused" after Trump stayed on the podium while they celebrated after he handed them the trophy.

Trump later claimed he had been allowed to keep the trophy itself in the Oval Office, but FIFA said the version on display was actually a replica

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