Spain skipper Olga Carmona, who scored the winning goal in the FIFA Women's World Cup final against England on Sunday, was informed about her father's death just after the match ended, the Spanish FA said on social media. According to the media release by the Spanish FA, Carmona's father was struggling with illness for some time and although he died on Friday, the family decided to not inform her of the incident before the World Cup final. "I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique," Carmona wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. "I know you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad."

Y sin saberlo tenía mi Estrella antes de que empezase el partido. Sé que me has dado la fuerza para conseguir algo único. Sé que me has estado viendo esta noche y que estás orgulloso de mí. Descansa en paz, papá pic.twitter.com/Uby0mteZQ3 — Olga Carmona (@7olgacarmona) August 20, 2023

Spain won the Women's World Cup for the first time in their history with skipper Olga Carmona striking in the first half for a deserved 1-0 victory over England in Sunday's final.

The gripping encounter was a fitting conclusion to a tournament in Australia and New Zealand which has broken records and will be remembered for how the supposed minnows closed the gap on the sides at the top.

In front of a packed crowd of nearly 76,000 at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Spain were the more accomplished side and had more chances, including missing a second-half penalty.

Spain's triumph was vindication for Jorge Vilda and the Spanish football federation, who stuck with the coach even after 15 players last year said they no longer wanted to represent their country under him.

Defender Carmona scored what turned out to be the winner, rampaging from left-back to thrash the ball in low and hard on 29 minutes past England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

"It's difficult to describe, immense joy, I'm so proud of this team," said the 42-year-old Vilda, who was accused of being too strict, among a litany of complaints.

There was a smattering of boos when his image was put up at Stadium Australia during the game and again when he strode up to the podium before Spain lifted the trophy.

"I'm so happy for everyone watching us right now, we've made them happy too. We're champions of the world," added Vilda, who recalled three of the 15 mutineers for the tournament but left several top players at home.

England coach Sarina Wiegman has now suffered back-to-back defeats in the final, and her European champions can have few complaints.

In front of the watching Queen Letizia, Spain won a penalty 20 minutes from the end when Keira Walsh was ruled to have handled in the box after a long VAR review.

But Jennifer Hermoso's weak penalty was easily saved by Earps to give England a lifeline and keep alive their dreams of winning the World Cup for the first time.

But if anything, Spain looked the more likely to score again.

Spain's players raced off the bench at the final whistle, while England's players were left distraught, some with their heads in their hands and others in tears.

Spain are the fifth team to lift the World Cup since the tournament began in 1991, joining outgoing champions the United States, Germany, Norway and Japan.

(With AFP inputs)