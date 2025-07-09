PSG vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming, FIFA Club World Cup semi-final: Paris Saint-German (PSG) take on Real Madrid in a highly-anticipated FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final. PSG, managed by Luis Enrique, are aiming to cap off an incredible season where they have already won the treble. On the other hand, 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid, reinvigorated under new manager Xabi Alonso, are aiming to be the first team to win the revamped Club World Cup. The winner of the contest will take on Chelsea in the final on Sunday. All eyes will be on Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe, who faces off against his former club for the first time. Both teams have key central defenders suspended - PSG are without Willian Pacho and Real Madrid are without Dean Huijsen.

When will the PSG vs Real Madrid, Club World Cup semi-final match take place?

The PSG vs Real Madrid, Club World Cup semi-final match will take place on Thursday, July 10 (IST).

Where will the PSG vs Real Madrid, Club World Cup semi-final match be held?

The PSG vs Real Madrid, Club World Cup semi-final match will be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.

What time will the PSG vs Real Madrid, Club World Cup semi-final match start?

The PSG vs Real Madrid, Club World Cup semi-final match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the PSG vs Real Madrid, Club World Cup semi-final match?

The PSG vs Real Madrid, Club World Cup semi-final match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the PSG vs Real Madrid, Club World Cup semi-final match?

The PSG vs Real Madrid, Club World Cup semi-final match will be live streamed on the DAZN app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)