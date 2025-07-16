Cole Palmer fired a brace and provided an assist as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the final of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 last week at the Metlife Stadium, New Jersey, United States. Palmer opened the scoring midway through the first half and struck again to make it two on the half-hour mark, before taking advantage of passive defending to set up Joao Pedro for the third on 43 minutes. PSG's Portuguese midfielder Joao Neves was shown red following a VAR review four minutes from the end for pulling Marc Cucurella by the hair off the ball.

FIFA had allocated a $1 billion prize pool for the inaugural edition of the 32-team tournament. European teams, including finalists Chelsea and PSG, received higher shares due to their higher sporting and commercial rankings. According to FIFA, the prize money breakdown was $475 million for participation fees and $525 million based on sporting performance.

Here are the top 5 earners from FIFA Club World Cup 2025:

1. Chelsea: $114.6 million (approx. Rs 984 crore)

2. Paris Saint-Germain: $106.9 million (approx. Rs 918 crore)

3. Real Madrid: $82.5 million (approx. Rs 708 crore)

4. Fluminense: $60.8 million (approx. Rs 552 crore)

5. Bayern Munich: $58.2 million (approx. Rs 500 crore)

(Note: Figures are as per a report in World Soccer Talk)

(With AFP Inputs)