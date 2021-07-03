On a night that witnessed some intense footballing action in the ongoing European Championships, Italian striker Ciro Immobile gave everyone a chuckle with his hilarious antics on the field. In the 31st minute of play, Immobile received a high cross which he chested down inside the penalty area. Having difficulties in trying to control the ball with Belgium defenders closing him down, Immobile soon went down, rather too softly from a 50-50 ball. But while he continued with his antics with an eye towards the referee, midfielder Nicolo Barella opened the scoring for Italy. As soon as the ball went inside the net, Immobile looked pain-free and ran towards the celebrating hurdle of the Italian players.

Injured Italian player suddenly recovers when Italy scores #Euro2021 pic.twitter.com/E6b2O9EUET — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 2, 2021

Immobile's move prompted a response from former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen. He tweeted, "Rugby players should get paid WAY more than footballers! THE END."

Rugby players should get paid WAY more than footballers! THE END! https://t.co/T4ghy7vJoE — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) July 3, 2021

As the match followed, Immobile's theatrics took a backseat with Italy edging past the world's top-ranked side 2-1 in the Euro 2020 quarter-final.

After Barella scored, Lorenzo Insigne doubled the lead in the 44th minute.

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku equalized through a penalty but that wasn't enough as the Belgium hearts were broken with no goals being scored any further.

Italy will face Spain in the Euro 2020 semi-final on July 7. Spain overcame a stiff Switzerland defense earlier, qualifying 3-1 through a penalty-shootout.

In the other two quarter-final matches, Czech Republic will face a dangerous looking Denmark team while Ukraine will take on Harry Kane-led England in the last quarter-final clash of the tournament.