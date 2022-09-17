Wolves host Manchester City in the ongoing Premier League season on Saturday at the Molineux Stadium. So far, Wolves have played a total of six matches, out of which, they have won one, lost three and drew two. They are at the 15th spot in the 2022-23 Premier League table with six points. On the other hand, the Citizens are at the second spot in the table after claiming four wins and drawing two games in the six matches played so far. It will interesting to see if Wolves can break Manchester City's unbeaten run in the ongoing Premier League season.

When will the Wolves vs Manchester City, Premier League match be played?

The Wolves vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, September 17.

Where will the Wolves vs Manchester City, Premier League match be played?

The Wolves vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton.

What time will the Wolves vs Manchester City, Premier League match start?

The Wolves vs Manchester City, Premier League match will start at 5 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Wolves vs Manchester City, Premier League match?

The Wolves vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Wolves vs Manchester City, Premier League match?

Promoted

The Wolves vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)