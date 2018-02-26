 
don't
miss
All Sports
English Premier League

Thierry Henry Says Managing Arsenal Would Be A 'Dream' For Him

Updated: 26 February 2018 20:33 IST

Thierry Henry, who was brought to Arsenal by Wenger in 1999, believes a lack of consistency is the key to the club's troubles

Thierry Henry Says Managing Arsenal Would Be A
Former French and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry gestures towards fans in this file image © AFP

Former Arsenal striker and the club's all-time scorer Thierry Henry on Monday said it would be a "dream" to manage the club, whose season is threatening to unravel after their capitulation to Manchester City in the League Cup final. Arsene Wenger's side crumbled 3-0 at Wembley on Sunday and languish 10 points off the top four in the Premier League, with the Europa League their only chance of silverware this season. Wenger is under contract at Arsenal until 2019 but a failure to qualify for the Champions League for a second straight year would ramp up pressure for him to step down. Asked on-air after the game about whether replacing Wenger would appeal to him, the Sky Sports pundit, who is also a member of Belgium's coaching staff, said: "I still have a job to do with Belgium, but let's see what's going to happen.

"It will be a dream for me, but I'm still with Belgium.

"Interested? Yes, who wouldn't be? But I can't talk about that out of respect for the man that is in charge still and my job that I'm doing right now with Belgium. But who wouldn't be interested?"

Henry, who was brought to Arsenal by Wenger in 1999, believes a lack of consistency is the key to the club's troubles, with the Gunners having lost six games in all competitions since the turn of the year.

"With Arsene, what is difficult is when you have bad momentum," the 40-year-old told Sky Sports News on Monday.

"The consistency is not always there and you need to be consistent. You need to also sometimes have some good games away from home.

"The feeling with the fans is that you cannot brag about the win because next week we might be in trouble.

"What's difficult when you start to lose is getting that energy and commitment back. When you don't win the league for a long time -- 14 years running -- that doesn't help."

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Football Arsenal English Premier League
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-0 to League Cup title on Sunday
  • Thierry Henry said it would be a "dream" to manage Arsenal
  • Arsenal are languishing 10 points off the top four in the Premier League
Related Articles
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger's Arsenal Future In Doubt As Club Looks For Alternatives, Say Reports
Harsha Bhogle Takes A Dig At Arsenal Football Club. Ravichandran Ashwin Disagrees
Harsha Bhogle Takes A Dig At Arsenal Football Club. Ravichandran Ashwin Disagrees
Manchester City Beat Arsenal 3-0 To Win League Cup
Manchester City Beat Arsenal 3-0 To Win League Cup
League Cup: Arsenal Stand In Way Of Pep Guardiola
League Cup: Arsenal Stand In Way Of Pep Guardiola's First Manchester City Silverware
UEFA Europa League Draw: AC Milan Host Arsenal In Last-16
UEFA Europa League Draw: AC Milan Host Arsenal In Last-16
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 27 23 3 1 72
2 Manchester United 28 18 5 5 59
3 Liverpool 28 16 9 3 57
4 Tottenham Hotspur 28 16 7 5 55
5 Chelsea 28 16 5 7 53
6 Arsenal 27 13 6 8 45
7 Burnley 28 9 10 9 37
8 Leicester City 28 9 9 10 36
9 Everton 28 9 7 12 34
10 Watford 28 9 6 13 33
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.