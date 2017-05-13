 
don't
miss
All Sports
English Premier League
Football

Premier League: Riyad Mahrez Penalty Mishap Lets Manchester City Off Hook; Swansea Beat Sunderland 2-0

Updated: 13 May 2017 22:37 IST

Machester City went past Leicester City 2-1 as Swansea beat Sunderland 2-0 to boost their survival bid while Southampton ended their barren run against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Premier League: Riyad Mahrez Penalty Mishap Lets Manchester City Off Hook; Swansea Beat Sunderland 2-0
David Silva celebrates scoring the opening goal against Leicester City on Saturday © AFP

Riyad Mahrez's disallowed penalty allowed Manchester City to take a significant step towards Champions League qualification with a 2-1 victory over Leicester City on Saturday. All of the goals came in the first half at the Etihad Stadium, with David Silva's opener for the home side allowed to stand despite a strong suggestion of offside. Gabriel Jesus's penalty increased their lead, before Shinji Okazaki pulled one back with a spectacular volley. The oddest moment of the match, though, came in a scrappy second half, when Mahrez slipped as he converted a penalty that would have made it 2-2 and touched the ball twice.

According to the laws of the game, a penalty taker cannot touch the ball again until another player has done so, leaving referee Robert Madley with no choice but to rule out the goal.

As a result, City climbed above Liverpool to third place, edging them closer to securing a top-four berth.

Swansea Sink Sunderland To Boost Survival Bid

Swansea struck a crucial blow in the fight for Premier League survival as goals from Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton clinched a 2-0 win at Sunderland on Saturday.

Spanish striker Llorente put Swansea ahead early on before Kyle Naughton blasted his first goal for six years on the stroke of half-time.

Swansea's third win in their last four games moved Paul Clement's 17th placed side four points clear of the relegation zone as they battle to stay above third bottom Hull.

The Welsh club's survival will be guaranteed if Hull lose their crunch clash at fellow strugglers Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Even if Hull win or draw against Palace, Swansea can still ensure their safety with a victory at home to West Bromwich Albion in their final game of the season on May 21.

Southampton Sink Boro To End Barren Run

Jay Rodriguez and Nathan Redmond scored as Southampton defeated relegated Middlesbrough 2-1 on Saturday to snap a run of five Premier League matches without a win.

One-time England international Rodriguez notched his fourth goal of the season to give the Saints the lead at the Riverside Stadium on 42 minutes.

Nathan Redmond came on at half-time and struck a second for Southampton before Shane Long fired over from the spot after winning the visitors a penalty.

Patrick Bamford pulled one back for Boro with his first goal in over two years, but Claude Puel's side held on to climb up one spot to ninth.

Frenchman Puel handed a debut to former Barcelona and Juventus defender Martin Caceres, while Jeremy Pied made his first start after recovering from a long-term knee injury.

Topics : Manchester City Leicester City Swansea City Sunderland Southampton Middlesbrough Riyad Mahrez English Premier League David Silva Football
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • David Silva scored for Manchester City
  • Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton scored for Swansea City
  • Jay Rodriguez and Nathan Redmond scored for Southampton
Related Articles
Premier League: Manchester City Boost Top-Four Bid, Hull City In Danger
Premier League: Manchester City Boost Top-Four Bid, Hull City In Danger
Premier League: Chelsea Beat Everton But Tottenham Hotspur Hot On Their Heels
Premier League: Chelsea Beat Everton But Tottenham Hotspur Hot On Their Heels
Premier League: Marouane Fellaini Sent Off as Manchester Derby Ends in Goalless Draw
Premier League: Marouane Fellaini Sent Off as Manchester Derby Ends in Goalless Draw
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 36 28 3 5 87
2 Tottenham Hotspur 35 23 8 4 77
3 Manchester City 36 21 9 6 72
4 Liverpool 36 20 10 6 70
5 Arsenal 35 20 6 9 66
6 Manchester United 35 17 14 4 65
7 Everton 37 17 10 10 61
8 West Bromwich Albion 36 12 9 15 45
9 Southampton 36 12 9 15 45
10 Bournemouth 37 12 9 16 45
View Full Table»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.