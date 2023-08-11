Arsenal's win over Manchester City in the Community Shield may not have been indicative of how the upcoming Premier League season will pan out but what it did was expose the frailties of a side which has won the league three years in a row. The side, which has flourished under manager Pep Guardiola, have lost in a seasoned veteran in the form of Ilkay Gundogan and his absence was felt throughout the game. The new signing Mateo Kovacic and makeshift midfielder Julian Alvarez were not effective in the system and although the presence of a goal machine like Erling Haaland makes them a favourite on any given day, a number of new challengers have emerged for their title.

Top Competition

Any transfer window is an exciting time for football fans but this one has been a bit special. Conservative spenders Arsenal went all out for England midfielder Declan Rice (105 million pounds) and with the addition of Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz and David Raya, Mikel Arteta finally has a side that pushed City to the limit in the Community Shield game. Both Liverpool and Manchester United have also bolstered their teams to address some key issues. Liverpool added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to create a brand-new midfield while United went big for three key positions with keeper Andre Onana, midfielder Mason Mount and striker Rasmus Hojlund joining the ranks.

Arsenal finished second last season with Manchester United finishing just behind them but with the new additions, they will surely dream of finally bridging the gap between themselves and City. But, the bigger challenge lies in front of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool who found themselves in fifth position and without Champions League football, they may struggle to hold on to some of their big stars.

Surprise Elements

With Liverpool and Chelsea failing to live up to their usual expectations, a few surprise names made their presence felt in the Top 7 of Premier League in the 2022-23 season. Newcastle United, buoyed by the money put in by their new owners and an able leadership from manager Eddie Howe, finished fourth and they will once again be a major threat. Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali have joined their ranks with more incomings expected before the window closes. Another fairytale run came from Brighton who have a habit to create wonder kids in their ranks. While Moises Caicedo looks all set to leave, players like Evan Ferguson and Kauro Mitoma remain to continue their impressive run.

The two other sides who can emerge as serious contenders are Aston Villa and West Ham. West Ham received a windfall from the Rice transfer and they have already invested it in bringing players like Edson Alvarez, Harry Maguire and James Ward Prowse. While it remains to be seen how they fit into the system, it cannot be denied that the side has bolstered their chances. Similarly, Villa were quite impressive in the latter half of last season thanks to manager Unai Emery and the arrivals of Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby can transform them into serious contenders for a European spot.

The Transition Duo

Any season preview is incomplete without Tottenham and Chelsea - two sides who are trying to find their feet once again. Ange Postecoglou was appointed Tottenham manager while their former boss Mauricio Pochettino took over the project at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea continued to spend big with 3-4 major signings but it is the discipline that the manager brought which has made them look good in pre-season. Tottenham, however, continue to stay in limbo regarding the future of star striker Harry Kane and they have a tough road ahead when it comes to competition with other major sides.

The New Boys

Luton Town have been the story of the season till now with their rise from non-league football all the way to Premier League. However, no matter how good the story is, their chances of avoiding relegation will be extremely low. With a side valued a bit over 50 million pounds, they are a gross mismatch against the top teams and even within the promoted teams, they find themselves in a massive disadvantage. It becomes clearer when we look at Burney - a team which won the Championship with 105 points. They will be managed by City legend Vincent Kompany and he has already made his ambitions clear with the signing of striker Zeki Amdouni from FC Basel.

An exciting season awaits all football fans and although all eyes will be on the top half of the table, fierce competition can be expected among sides trying to strengthen their position in the league.