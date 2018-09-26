 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
English Premier League

Jordan Pickford Pens New Six-Year Deal At Everton

Updated: 26 September 2018 22:39 IST

Pickford wants to go onto become a "legend" at Goodison Park.

Jordan Pickford Pens New Six-Year Deal At Everton
Jordan Pickford said he believes moving to Everton was the key factor in him. © Twitter

England number one Jordan Pickford said he believes moving to Everton was the key factor in him starring at the World Cup as he signed a new six-year deal with The Toffees on Wednesday. Pickford didn't make his England debut until after joining Everton from Sunderland for 30 million Pounds ($39 million) in June 2017, but just a year later played a major part in Russia as the Three Lions reached the semi-finals for the first time in 28 years. "When I made the move last year, I thought Everton would be a great club to come to and the right step in my career," said Pickford.

"Getting the opportunity to become England's number one was down to being at Everton, I believe, and being able to put in solid performances week in and week out.

"Coming to Everton, a massive club with a massive history and seeing how passionate and determined the fans are, it's inspired me to perform week in and week out and it's moved my career on, without question."

Things haven't yet gone as well at club level for Pickford, though, as Everton finished a disappointing campaign in eighth last season and are currently 12th in the Premier League after six league games under new boss Marco Silva.

However, Pickford wants to go onto become a "legend" at Goodison Park.

"This is a great club for me and, hopefully, we can get the success for the fans to earn the right to be a legend at Everton one day, each and every one of us."

Comments
Topics : Everton Jordan Pickford English Premier League Football
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pickford wants to go onto become a "legend" at Goodison Park
  • Pickford said he believes moving to Everton was the key factor in him
  • Things haven't yet gone as well at club level for Pickford
Related Articles
Premier League: Arsenal Ride Their Luck As Alexandre Lacazette Gem Sinks Everton
Premier League: Arsenal Ride Their Luck As Alexandre Lacazette Gem Sinks Everton
Fascinated By Virat Kohli
Fascinated By Virat Kohli's Success Story, Says Tim Cahill
Andriy Yarmolenko Double Helps West Ham United To First League Win Under Manuel Pellegrini
Andriy Yarmolenko Double Helps West Ham United To First League Win Under Manuel Pellegrini
Premier League: Richarlison Scores Twice On Debut For Ten-Man Everton
Premier League: Richarlison Scores Twice On Debut For Ten-Man Everton
Everton Complete Yerry Mina Move As Man Utd Miss Out On Quiet Deadline Day
Everton Complete Yerry Mina Move As Man Utd Miss Out On Quiet Deadline Day
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.