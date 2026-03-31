Newcastle chief executive David Hopkinson said Tuesday the club have no plans "at the moment" to replace Eddie Howe as manager. The Magpies were knocked out of the Champions League after a 7-2 loss at Barcelona earlier this month, before a home defeat by rivals Sunderland left them 12th in the Premier League. "Eddie's our manager," said Hopkinson, speaking as Newcastle released their latest financial figures, of the 48-year-old. "I expect to have a great run to the end of the season here and we'll talk about the future when it's time."

Hopkinson, asked to specify his comments, added: "We are not looking to make a change at the moment. We are not having those conversations.

"We are still in the midst of the season. Right now, we are focused on the seven matches we have remaining and not distracting ourselves with speculation about what we may or may not do in the summer."

Newcastle will return to Premier League action after the international break seven points adrift of fifth place, which will likely be enough for Champions League qualification.

Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Tino Livramento have all been linked with moves away from St James' Park, but Hopkinson insisted there would be no repeat of the protracted drama that saw Alexander Isak force through a £130 million ($172 million) move to Liverpool last year.

"I wasn't here for the Isak situation, so I don't want to comment on something I didn't see first-hand," said Hopkinson.

"What I do know is that players that leave this club will need to do so on our terms... To me, Isak was a good sale."

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