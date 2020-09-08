After registering a 4-3 win over Leeds United in their opening match of the Premier League 2020-21 season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Mohamed Salah as a "very special" player. His remark came as Salah registered a hat-trick for the Reds and as a result, the hosts were able to script a victory at Anfield Stadium. Salah had registered goals in the 4th, 33rd, and 88th minutes of the match. The scoreline was levelled at 3-3 in the 88th minute, but Salah converted a penalty at that time to give Liverpool a 4-3 lead.

"First and foremost congratulations to him because he's a very special player, very, very special player. The numbers tell the story a little bit, all the rest you probably don't know. But today's a very good example as he put three more goals on his score list, but the performance all-round was absolutely exceptional in a game like this," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"So he deserved the goals, 100 per cent, yes two were penalties, one was a sensational finish, but he deserved these goals because he was constantly present, causing the opponent massive problems. He was top in one-on-one situations, played football. With all the good performances he's had for us, obviously, this was for sure one of the better ones and so he should be proud of that because it's very special to have these kinds of numbers. Long may it continue," he added.

Liverpool's defence was a bit of a question as the side ended up conceding three goals, but Klopp is not bothered by this problem as of now.

"I didn't really see us struggling defensively, it's just the way they play you cannot defend it 100 per cent all the time. The first goal both full-backs were deeper than the centre-halves, that should never have happened. The second goal I think was a misunderstanding between Virgil and Alisson, it was one of the things that can happen. It should not, but it can happen. I don't think we will see these situations very often," Klopp said.

Liverpool will next take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, September 20 at Stamford Bridge.