Manchester United Hold Liverpool To Goalless Draw, Arsenal Back In Top Four

Updated: 24 February 2019 21:57 IST

Manchester United and Liverpool played out a goalless draw, while Arsenal returned in top four with a 2-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League.

Liverpool climbed above Manchester City into pole position. © AFP

Liverpool moved one point clear at the top of the Premier League after being forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at injury-ravaged Manchester United on Sunday. Meanwhile, Arsenal returned in top four with a 2-0 win over Southampton. Jurgen Klopp's side climbed above Manchester City into pole position, but left Old Trafford frustrated that they failed to go three points clear after struggling to break down a United team hit by three key injuries. Liverpool, chasing a first English title since 1990, had few chances to beat their bitter rivals despite Manchester United losing Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard before the interval.

The Reds now have 11 league games remaining, the same number as second placed City, who are in League Cup final action against Chelsea on Sunday.

More to follow...

Topics : Liverpool Manchester United English Premier League Arsenal Football
