 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
English Premier League

Manchester United Inflict 4-0 Thrashing On Frank Lampard's Chelsea

Updated: 11 August 2019 23:56 IST

Manchester United made the perfect start to their Premier League season by inflicting a 4-0 defeat on Frank Lampard in his first match in charge of Chelsea.

Manchester United Inflict 4-0 Thrashing On Frank Lampard
Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James scored for Manchester United. © AFP

Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United made the perfect start to their Premier League season by inflicting a 4-0 defeat on Frank Lampard in his first match in charge of Chelsea on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were in need of a fast start to the campaign to erase memories of a terrible end to last season and got it, as Rashford's early penalty and three goals in 16 second-half minutes from Anthony Martial, Rashford and debutant Daniel James had Old Trafford in raptures.

Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also impressed at the back on their debuts after United spent 130 million pounds (156 million dollars) on the pair over the summer to shore up a defence that conceded 54 Premier League goals last season.

However, questions will be asked of Chelsea's decision to let experienced defender David Luiz leave to join Arsenal earlier this week as the Blues struggled to contain the United counter-attacks despite dominating long spells.

Lampard's first team selection was a bold one as he put his faith in youth with Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount handed starts, while 60 million pounds signing Christian Pulisic was made to wait for his Premier League debut on the bench.

And Chelsea started the better as Abraham smashed a shot from the edge of the box off the post.

However, the heart of the Chelsea defence always looked fragile.

Kurt Zouma had already gotten away with gifting possession to Martial on the edge of his own box as the Frenchman shot weakly into the arms of Kepa Arrizabalaga before he was turned easily by Rashford and hauled the England striker to the ground.

Pogba the provider

Rashford dusted himself off to blast the penalty high past Kepa to open the scoring and United fed off the momentum of the goal for a spell.

Yet, Chelsea steadied themselves as the first half wore on and should have at least been level by the break.

David de Gea was forced into a fine save with his feet to deny Ross Barkley before left-back Emerson Palmieri also blasted off the inside of the post. 

De Gea was at fault with a series of high-profile errors towards the end of last season, but the Spaniard --  handed the captain's armband in the absence of Ashley Young -- looked back to his old self as he beat away another two powerful drives from Emerson after the break.

And at the other end, Rashford and Martial provided the clinical touch to kill the game off in the space of 60 seconds that Chelsea lacked.

Maguire showed his presence to outmuscle Abraham on the edge of the United box and set off a flowing counter-attack that ended with Martial bundling the ball home at the far post from Andreas Pereira's cross.

Paul Pogba then played provider with a brilliant ball over the top for Rashford to burst in behind before coolly slotting past Kepa.

Pogba was the creator again for the fourth as the Frenchman played a one-two with Rashford and powered through the Chelsea defence before laying off to James, who got the benefit of a big deflection to find the bottom corner.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Manchester United Manchester United Chelsea Chelsea English Premier League Football Marcus Rashford Frank Lampard
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Marcus Rashford scored twice for Manchester United
  • Manchester United made the perfect start to their Premier League season
  • They inflicted a defeat on Lampard in his 1st match in charge of Chelsea
Related Articles
Romelu Lukaku Completes Move To Inter Milan From Manchester United
Romelu Lukaku Completes Move To Inter Milan From Manchester United
Former Uruguay Captain Diego Forlan Announces Retirement From Football
Former Uruguay Captain Diego Forlan Announces Retirement From Football
Patrice Evra Announces Retirement To Focus On Coaching
Patrice Evra Announces Retirement To Focus On Coaching
Juan Mata Hopes "Positive" Paul Pogba Remains At Manchester United
Juan Mata Hopes "Positive" Paul Pogba Remains At Manchester United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Targets More Signings In Search For Fast Start
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Targets More Signings In Search For Fast Start
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.