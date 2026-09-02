Premier League clubs shattered their record of 3.1 billion pounds ($4.2 billion) in transfer fees in one window on deadline day as Manchester City splashed out 125 million pounds to Chelsea for Enzo Fernandez and signed Iliman Ndiaye. City spearheaded a frantic final day of spending as they aim to arm Enzo Maresca with a squad capable of winning the Premier League for the first time in three seasons. Fernandez, who previously thrived under Maresca at Chelsea, has been linked with a move to the Etihad for months.

But it took until the final hours before the 2200 GMT deadline for an agreement to be reportedly struck with the fee for the Argentine to match the British transfer record that Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak on the final day of the window last year.

Fernandez will form a completely revamped City midfield alongside England international Elliot Anderson and Moroccan Ayyoub Bouaddi, who themselves cost over a combined 200 million pounds.

"He is a complete midfielder: technically gifted, hardworking, tenacious and a goalscorer," said City's director of football Hugo Viana.

City also added Senegal forward Ndiaye from Everton in a deal worth £65 million to bolster their forward options.

"I've worked my whole life for an opportunity like this," said Ndiaye.

"To be able to write my own chapter in a story that special is the chance of a lifetime and I'm determined to grab it with both hands."

Chelsea's bid to replace Fernandez with Monaco's Lamine Camara collapsed when the French side reportedly pulled out of the deal.

The Blues did agree a 40 million pounds deal to sign 18-year-old Honest Ahanor from Atalanta from 2027, with the Italy defender spending this season on loan at Crystal Palace.

Champions Arsenal, by contrast, had a quiet deadline day after their pursuit of Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez fizzled out.

The Gunners had been rivalling Barcelona for the Argentine's signature, but the Spanish champions instead turned to Arsenal to fill their need for a forward with the signing of Gabriel Jesus.

"I had a chance 10 years ago and life took me in another direction, but now I can be here and it's a dream for me," said Jesus.

Liverpool frustrated

Liverpool splashed out on France forward Bradley Barcola on Monday, spending 123 million pounds to lure him from Paris Saint-Germain.

But the Reds' attempts to further add to their squad look to have been frustrated with bids for Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr and Brighton's Yankuba Minteh knocked back, meaning Cody Gakpo is set to stay despite interest from City and Tottenham.

Liverpool did complete the signing of Belgian goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans, but the 18-year-old will be loaned back to Genk for the rest of the season.

Ibrahim Mbaye was another wide player linked with a move to Anfield, but he has instead joined Aston Villa for a reported £47 million.

Mbaye played 31 times in all competitions for PSG last season as the French club won the Champions League and the Ligue 1 title.

Villa also bolstered their defence by signing Southampton centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis in a 29 million pounds deal.

Tottenham secured a loan move for Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk after missing out on Ndiaye and Gakpo, and a 7 million pounds swoop for his Blues team-mate Tosin Adarabioyo.

Jack Grealish rejoined Everton on loan after his spell with David Moyes's men last season.

Everton are still hopeful of adding United States international Folarin Balogun from Monaco.

Newcastle landed Belgium forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille in a 51 million pounds swoop.

The Magpies, who are rebuilding following the close-season departures of Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, have also sent German striker Nicolas Woltemade on loan to Juventus.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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