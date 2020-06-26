Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his newly crowned English champions are hungry for more silverware after ending a 30-year wait to win the league title. Klopp's men have already smashed one record by winning the league with seven games to spare and could break a series of other landmarks. They are on course to set a new record points tally and winning margin, currently holding a 23-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The German, who has revitalised Liverpool's fortunes since taking charge in 2015, highlighted the importance of last season's Champions League win as an important stepping stone in dethroning Manchester City as champions.

And Klopp called on his players to remain "humble" in the quest for more success.

"The consistency the boys showed is so exceptional and we will not stop," Klopp said in a videoconference on Friday.

"We really have to and will stay focused because we see the opportunity. Will not stop doesn't mean we will win everything, we just want to improve."

Liverpool have lost just two of their past 70 league games, missing out on the title last season by a solitary point to City despite amassing a club record tally of 97.

"The consistency comes from the mix of determination, buying into the idea, character, attitude and personality that makes this group special," Klopp said.

"They are still humble. As long as we stay humble we have a good chance to stay successful in the future too."

Liverpool were just two wins away from the title when the coronavirus pandemic hit English football, forcing a three-month Premier League stoppage.

Supporters ignored Klopp's plea not to gather in large crowds around the club's Anfield stadium as the title was won on Thursday, with thousands pouring on to the streets to celebrate.

However, the 53-year-old is delighted to bring some joy at a difficult time for many and offer hope and expectation for when fans can return to watching games live.

"What we love is when you have a successful football club in your city, it always gives the city a lift," said Klopp.

Promoted

"I think at this time all cities in the world need a lift, Liverpool as well, and I am really happy about that.

"This title is a sign that we played a good season but is also a sign for the future. That there is some football you are looking forward to and some atmospheres you are looking forward to and we need that in this moment in time."