Manchester City kick-off their Premier League title defense away at newly-promoted Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's men head into the new season on the back of Champions League-winning campaign, and hope to become the first team to win four back-to-back Premier League titles. Following the departures of Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan, City have signed the Croatian duo of Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic from Leipzig and Chelsea, respectively. Burnley, on the other hand, return to the top-flight of English football after winning the Championship title last year. Vincent Kompany's men aim to burst the City bubble and get their season off to a perfect start.

When will the Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League match be played?

The Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, August 12.

Where will the Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League match be played?

The Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played at Turf Moor.

What time will the Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League match start?

The Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League match?

The Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League match?

The Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)