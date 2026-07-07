India vs England 3rd T20I Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer-led India take on England in the third T20I of the five-match series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, today. The visitors trail 1-0 after Harry Brook and Co. won the second game by four wickets, while the first was washed out. New India captain Iyer must be under pressure as he continues to wait for his first win after suffering three defeats. The focus will once again be on the 15-year-old wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as India aim to bounce back. While Sooryavanshi will eye a big score, rest of the Indian batters will also be looking to improve their performances. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs England 3rd T20I:
India vs England Live: Expect a high-scoring game!
Trent Bridge, Nottingham, where the third T20I between India and England is set to be played today, is a high-scoring venue. Chasing is relatively easier on this track. The average first-innings total is 191.
India vs England Live: An unwanted record for Sooryavanshi!
In the second T20I against England in Manchester, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripted an unwanted record. He became the first Indian batter to be stumped on his T20I debut. The southpaw had stepped out of his crease to smash England spinner Will Jacks for a boundary, but he missed the ball.
India vs England Live: Will Ravi Bishnoi be dropped?
Yet to win a game on the ongoing tour of the UK, a desperate India will most certainly include an additional pacer at the expense of the out-of-sync Ravi Bishnoi. The spinner, whose three back-foot no-balls and a 29-run over cost the Shreyas Iyer-led side the second T20I, looked horribly out of rhythm during his wicketless spell that leaked 60 runs in four overs in Manchester.
It is expected that a pace bowler will come into the XI, and Prince Yadav, with his ability to move the ball in the air and off the surface, looks a better candidate than Prasidh Krishna, whose natural back-of-a-length deliveries are easier to hit in the T20 format.
India vs England Live: Batting coach on Sooryavanshi!
India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was set to make his india debut anyway.
The best advice? Just be yourself.— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 7, 2026
Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak reveals his message to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Keep playing the fearless cricket that earned you a place in Team India.
Watch #ENGvIND 3rd T20I, TONIGHT, 9 PM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV... pic.twitter.com/HgoqhhrNPo
India vs England Live: An uncharacteristic start for Sooryavanshi!
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally got his India debut cap in the second T20I against England, but he failed to make a big impact. The southpaw scored 14 off 10 balls, with the help of two sixes. A bit of nerves were visible as the teenager played his maiden senior India game. He was dismissed in quite an uncharacteristic manner. Sooryavanshi was stumped while trying to take on England spinner Will Jacks.
India vs England Live: England Playing XI -
England are unchanged for the third T20I. Have a look at their Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.
India vs England Live: India 1-0 down!
The first match of the five-T20I series was washed out due to rain. In the second game, England handed India a four-wicket defeat. While the hosts aim to double their lead, Shreyas Iyer and Co. will be eager to level the series at 1-1.