Yet to win a game on the ongoing tour of the UK, a desperate India will most certainly include an additional pacer at the expense of the out-of-sync Ravi Bishnoi. The spinner, whose three back-foot no-balls and a 29-run over cost the Shreyas Iyer-led side the second T20I, looked horribly out of rhythm during his wicketless spell that leaked 60 runs in four overs in Manchester.

It is expected that a pace bowler will come into the XI, and Prince Yadav, with his ability to move the ball in the air and off the surface, looks a better candidate than Prasidh Krishna, whose natural back-of-a-length deliveries are easier to hit in the T20 format.