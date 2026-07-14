India vs England 1st ODI LIVE Score Updates: India will be taking on England in the first ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday in Birmingham. After a debacle in the T20Is against Ireland and England, the visitors look to bounce in the ODIs now. With the 2027 World Cup on the horizon, Shubman Gill and Co look to have a flawless practice with a dominating win over the fiery England. As the senior trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah returning to the squad, India look to washout the mistakes they made in the T20Is and get back to the winning ways. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs England 1st ODI match, straight from Birmingham:
India vs England, 1st ODI Live: India's debacle in T20Is
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma presence for this series certainly holds more significance after the Indian team, under a new T20 skipper Shreyas Iyer, lost all but one of its seven T20I matches in the ongoing tour. The only match they didn't lose was a game that got abandoned. The 0-2 defeat versus Ireland and 0-4 thrashing handed by England has opened a Pandora's Box with BCCI calling for a performance review.
India vs England, 1st ODI Live: Kohli eyes big feat
Virat Kohli returns on the verge of multiple milestones. Birmingham is set to witness his 300th ODI innings, while another productive series could take the former captain beyond 15,000 ODI runs. Since the beginning of 2025, he has averaged an astonishing 123 across his last seven ODI innings.
India vs England, 1st ODI Live: Rohit-Gill set to open
India's batting once again wears a familiar look. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are set to reunite at the top of the order, a partnership that averages 60.9 in ODIs. Gill heads into the series in red-hot form, having amassed 373 runs in five innings this year at an average of 93.3 and a strike rate of 117, including three half-centuries and a hundred.
India vs England, 1st ODI Live: Return of senior trio
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, along with Jasprit Bumrah, are back in the mix to play the format in which bilaterals have been losing both context and sheen amid growing popularity of T20 cricket. The 39-year-old Rohit and the soon-to-be 38 Kohli still have the fire in their bellies and the runs to show for their efforts as they aim for a ODI World Cup swansong.
India vs England, 1st ODI Live: History Awaits Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to the Indian team for the first time since the start of the year against when India had squared off against New Zealand. With India heading into the 3-match ODI series against England on the back of a 0-4 defeat in T20Is, Kohli will be key to the team's plans of redemption.
The talismanic batter would also be keen to topple Rahul Dravid and become India's highest-scoring player against England in ODIs.
India vs England, 1st ODI Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and England, straight from the Edgbaston, Birmingham. Stay tuned for all the live updates.