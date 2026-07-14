Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to the Indian team for the first time since the start of the year against when India had squared off against New Zealand. With India heading into the 3-match ODI series against England on the back of a 0-4 defeat in T20Is, Kohli will be key to the team's plans of redemption.

The talismanic batter would also be keen to topple Rahul Dravid and become India's highest-scoring player against England in ODIs.