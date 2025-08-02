Advertisement
Eng vs Ind 20 Jun 25 to 04 Aug 25
India vs England, 5th Test Day 3 Live Updates: India will resume their proceedings from 75/2 on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test against England at The Oval in London. Currently, Yashasvi Jaiswal (51*) and Akash Deep (4*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as India lead by 52 runs. Earlier on Day 2, India were skittled out inside 34 balls at the start of the day, and were firmly on the back foot as England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett smashed an explosive 92-run partnership. However, four wickets each for Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna helped India fight back, as England were bowled out for 247, gaining only a 23-run lead. (Live Scorecard)

India vs England Live Updates, 5th Test Match Day 3, Straight from The Oval, London

Aug 02, 2025 14:48 (IST)
5th Test Day 3, Live: Big concern for India

The focus will be on Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will look to complete his century. However, the bigger concern for India is nightwatchman Akash Deep at strike. The England bowlers will give their best to dismiss the Indian pacer at the earliest, in order to make India three down and put additional pressure on them. 

Aug 02, 2025 14:45 (IST)
IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 3 Live: India lead by 52 runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 51 took India to 75/2 at stumps on the second day of the fifth Test against England, with a lead of 52 runs. India lost opener KL Rahul (7) and Sai Sudharsan (11) but conveniently erased a 23-run first innings deficit, largely due to Jaiswal’s positive approach with the bat. Rahul was removed by Josh Tongue while Gus Atkinson accounted for Sudharsan. Jaiswal was accompanied by night watchman Akash Deep (4 not out) when the stumps were drawn.

Aug 02, 2025 14:38 (IST)
IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 3 Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the ongoing fifth and final Test between India and England, straight from The Oval in London. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

