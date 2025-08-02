India vs England, 5th Test Day 3 Live Updates: India will resume their proceedings from 75/2 on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test against England at The Oval in London. Currently, Yashasvi Jaiswal (51*) and Akash Deep (4*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as India lead by 52 runs. Earlier on Day 2, India were skittled out inside 34 balls at the start of the day, and were firmly on the back foot as England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett smashed an explosive 92-run partnership. However, four wickets each for Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna helped India fight back, as England were bowled out for 247, gaining only a 23-run lead. (Live Scorecard)

India vs England Live Updates, 5th Test Match Day 3, Straight from The Oval, London