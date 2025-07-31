With Karun Nair rumoured to be making his return to the team for the 5th Test, Shardul Thakur is likely to be the man who will be sacrificed. But, there will also be a focus on Arshdeep Singh who is fit again but it isn't known if will be a part of the playing XI at the Oval. India skipper Shubman Gill had said that Arshdeep was told 'to be ready', but he does face competition from Prasidh Krishna for a spot in the pace bowling unit.
India's likely playing XI, 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Karun Nair, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna/Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj