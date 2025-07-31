Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
Eng vs Ind 20 Jun 25 to 04 Aug 25
Story ProgressBack to home

IND vs ENG Live Updates 5th Test Day 1: The suspense around Jasprit Bumrah's availability is set to end soon as India take on England in the series-deciding 5th Test at The Oval. Both teams are set to field new-look teams for the finale of what has been a enthralling, gruelling, and often nervy Test series. England confirmed on the eve of the game they will be without captain Ben Stokes after the inspirational all-rounder was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Stokes' absence will be a huge blow to the hosts, who will be led by vice-captain Ollie Pope. Likewise, India won't have the services of Rishabh Pant, with the wicketkeeper also ruled out due to a toe fracture. As far as the forecast is concerned, the weather department has predicted around four hours of rain on the opening day. (Live Scorecard)

India vs England LIVE Score, 5th Test Match Day 1, Straight from The Oval, London

Jul 31, 2025 13:58 (IST)
Share

Oval Test, Day 1 Live: Current Weather Conditions In London

Covers coming off at the moment after a few showers this morning at the Oval. The conditions, however, are overcast and gloomy. The captain winning the toss is almost certain to bowl first. 

Jul 31, 2025 13:55 (IST)
Share

India vs England, 5th Test, Day 1 Live: India's Likely Playing XI

With Karun Nair rumoured to be making his return to the team for the 5th Test, Shardul Thakur is likely to be the man who will be sacrificed. But, there will also be a focus on Arshdeep Singh who is fit again but it isn't known if will be a part of the playing XI at the Oval. India skipper Shubman Gill had said that Arshdeep was told 'to be ready', but he does face competition from Prasidh Krishna for a spot in the pace bowling unit. 

India's likely playing XI, 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Karun Nair, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna/Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Jul 31, 2025 13:49 (IST)
Share

India vs England 5th Test Live: Can India Make It 2-2 At The Oval?

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening day of the 5th and final Test between India and England at the Kennington Oval. As the two teams wait for the match to begin on Thursday, overcast conditions, rain and even thunderstorms are expected to challenge the battle between the bat and the ball in the middle. Expect a few showers on Day 1, as well as the Day 2, as the two teams look to settle the fate of the 5-match series.

See New Posts
Topics mentioned in this article
India India Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Shubman Gill Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja Ollie Pope Joseph Edward Root Joe Root England vs India, 5th Test England vs India, 2025 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check IPL 2025 News, Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.