IND vs ENG Live Updates 5th Test Day 1: The suspense around Jasprit Bumrah's availability is set to end soon as India take on England in the series-deciding 5th Test at The Oval. Both teams are set to field new-look teams for the finale of what has been a enthralling, gruelling, and often nervy Test series. England confirmed on the eve of the game they will be without captain Ben Stokes after the inspirational all-rounder was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Stokes' absence will be a huge blow to the hosts, who will be led by vice-captain Ollie Pope. Likewise, India won't have the services of Rishabh Pant, with the wicketkeeper also ruled out due to a toe fracture. As far as the forecast is concerned, the weather department has predicted around four hours of rain on the opening day. (Live Scorecard)

