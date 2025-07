India vs England Live Score: India face selection dilemma as they take on England in the second Test of a five-match series at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The hosts aim for 2-0, while India look for a turnaround with only one Test win in their last nine outings. This is India's worst run in the format in over a decade when they went winless in nine Tests between July 2024 and August 2025. India captain Shubman Gill was non-committal on India's selection in his pre-match press conference, but confirmed that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is available for selection. (Live Scorecard)