While the return of Jasprit Bumrah is certain, it isn't yet confirmed if India will make another change in the playing XI. The talks of Karun Nair to be replaced by B Sai Sudharsan have kept fans and experts buzzing. Also, it isn't yet confirmed if Bumrah will replace Prasidh Krishan or another player in the team.



Could Nitish Reddy or Washington Sundar be sacrificed on a pitch that is expected to offer more assistance to seamers?