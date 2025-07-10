India vs England Live Updates, 3rd Test Day 1: England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat against India in the third Test at Lord's, London. India brought back their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah into the Playing XI, replacing him with Prasidh Krishna. On the other hand, England have named pacer Jofra Archer in their team, who is all set to play his first Test after four years. Archer replaced pacer Josh Tongue in the Playing XI. The five-match series is currently levelled at 1-1. After losing the first match in Leeds by five wickets, Shubman Gill's men made a solid comeback to register a historic 336-run victory at Edgbaston in the second Test. (Live Scorecard)
In a surprising turn of events, England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the third Test. Interestingly, he opted to bowl in the first two tests. This call even made India skipper Shubman Gill confused.
3rd Test Day 1, Live: England's Playing XI
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir
3rd Test Day 1, Live: India's Playing XI - Bumrah replaces Prasidh
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 1 Live: Here's what Shubman Gill said at the toss
"I was confused what to do till this morning. I would have bowled first. There would be something for the bowlers in the first session. Everyone chipped in and that's what the discussion was about. The bowlers are feeling confident, wasn't easy to pick 20 wickets on that (Edgbaston) wicket. I am feeling great, as a batter you expect to be in the middle of the situation and batting. We have one change - Bumrah for Prasidh."
IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 1 Live: Here's what Ben Stokes said at the toss
"We are going to have a bat. Surface there is something here early on generally. It is good, well fought series and we are up for this game. The body is good. Quick turnaround, we are fresh and ready to go. Everyone likes playing at Lord's and you have to enjoy it. Just one change."
IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 1 Live: Toss
England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat against India in the third Test of the five-match series at Lord's, London.
3rd Test Day 1, Live: Pitch report
"There is a bit of grass on it, but it has been cut down a little bit. They want a bit of pace and carry which is why they have left a bit of grass on it. Using the short ball will be key here. The slope is going to play a role, especially with the seamers," reckons Nasser Hussain.
3rd Test Day 1, Live: New update on pitch
WOAHH!!! As we were speaking about the grassy pitch at the Lord's, here's a new update from Cricbuzz. The grassy pitch has been shaved off on the eve of the third Test between India and England. Will this change play a big role in the game? Only time will tell.
3rd Test Day 1, Live: Grassy pitch at Lord's
The venue is the only ground with a 2.5 metre slope, which helps the bowlers generate more lateral movement than usual. Hence, scoring will be difficult on this track. As can be seen from the images that have surfaced on social media, there's still plenty of grass on the wicket, which is set to get the seamers licking their lips. Expect a lot of lateral movement early in the game.
Lord's Test Live: Shubman Gill On The Cusp Of History
India captain Shubman Gill, who already has 585 runs to his name in two matches, is staring at some of the biggest records in the format, held by none other than the OG Sir Donald Bradman. All eyes will be on Gill continue the hot form he has been in since the start of the series.
India vs England 3rd Test Live: Will Karun Nair Be Dropped?
While the return of Jasprit Bumrah is certain, it isn't yet confirmed if India will make another change in the playing XI. The talks of Karun Nair to be replaced by B Sai Sudharsan have kept fans and experts buzzing. Also, it isn't yet confirmed if Bumrah will replace Prasidh Krishan or another player in the team.
Could Nitish Reddy or Washington Sundar be sacrificed on a pitch that is expected to offer more assistance to seamers?
Can India repeat the 2021 heroics that saw Virat Kohli's men secure a memorable triumph at Lord's? If India do win in England, Shubman Gill become only the 4th Indian captain to lead the team to a victory at the venue in Tests.
