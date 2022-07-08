Defending 198, Bhuvneshwar Kumar got India off to a perfect start as he rattled the stumps of England captain Jos Buttler in the very first over of the innings. England's batting lineup then were not able to put up a fight and, in the end, the hosts suffered a 50-run loss in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Thursday. In the game, Bhuvneshwar took one wicket and conceded just 10 runs off his three overs.

On the last delivery of the first over, Bhuvneshwar bowled a lethal inswinger and Buttler had no clue and departed for a golden duck. The England captain was looking to flick the ball, but the delivery shaped back in, brushing his pad and then crashing onto the stumps.

BOWLED!



Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the big wicket, Jos Buttler gone for duck #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/NClQLHXFgp — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 7, 2022

Earlier in the match, India had posted 198/8 in the allotted 20 overs, owing to Hardik Pandya's knock of 51 runs off 33 balls with the help of 6 fours and 1 six. Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda also chipped in with knocks of 39 and 33.

Defending 198, Hardik Pandya was once again the star of the show as he returned with four wickets. England were bundled out for 148, losing the match by 50 runs.

For England, Moeen Ali top-scored with a knock of 36 runs.

India and England will now square off in the second T20I on Saturday.