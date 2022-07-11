Despite losing the third and final T20I, India clinched the three-match series 2-1, having won the first two games. During the final game in Nottingham, former India head coach Ravi Shastri caught up with legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, who had also interacted with the Indian team after the second T20I at Edgbaston on Saturday. Dhoni, who recently celebrated his 41st birthday, is currently on a vacation in the UK. Shastri, on the other hand, is a part of the broadcasting team for the ongoing India's tour of England.

"Great to catch up with the maestro who looks in fine fettle - @msdhoni," Shastri wrote, sharing a picture with Dhoni on Twitter.

The photo has gone viral since then, garnering over 30,000 likes and 2,000 retweets.

Notably, Dhoni was also in the stands for the second T20I in Birmingham on Saturday.

The former India skipper also visited the Indian dressing room in Edgbaston where he was seen interacting with opening batter Ishan Kishan.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had also shared a photo alongside Dhoni.

Double wins.

Looking forward to the next one. 🇮🇳

Earlier this week, the former India skipper had also visited Wimbledon to watch the quarterfinal between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz.

Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, was last seen in action during the 15th edition of IPL earlier this year.

In the third T20I, England went on to post a total of 215 for seven after electing to bat first.

In reply, Suryakumar Yadav scored a magnificent knock of 117 off 55 balls, but India eventually lost the game by 17 runs.

Both teams will now play three ODIs, starting with the first game on Tuesday, July 12 at the Oval in London.