India on Tuesday thrashed England by 10 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Oval in London. After electing to bowl, the Indian pacers -- Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami -- took the game to the England batters, taking six and three wickets, respectively. As a result, England were bowled out for a paltry total of 110 in 25.2 overs. In reply, India skipper Rohit Sharma produced a counter-attacking knock, hitting 7 fours and 5 sixes en route to an unbeaten 76 off 58 deliveries.

During the chase, Rohit became only the first Indian batter, and fourth overall, to hit 250 sixes in ODIs.

Only Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, West Indies' Chris Gayle and Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya have hit more sixes than the India skipper in the 50-over format.

Most sixes in ODIs

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 351

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 331

Sanath Jayausuriya (Sri Lanka) - 270

Rohit Sharma (India) - 250*

MS Dhoni (India) - 229

Among active cricketers, New Zealand's Martin Guptill is second in the list behind Rohit with 184, while England captain Jos Buttler is third with 144 sixes.

During the first ODI, Bumrah registered his career-best figures of 6 for 19 in ODIs as India took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan (31 off 54) stitched an unbeaten partnership of 114 as India chased down the total without any hiccups.

The second ODI will be played at the Lord's on Thursday.

India had earlier won the three-match T20I series 2-1, after winning the first two games comprehensively.