Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Updates: India C are slowly but steadily nearing a win. On Day 2, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar used the rough well to pick his fourth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket to lead India C's fightback after half-centuries from captain Shreyas Iyer and Devdutt Padikkal took India D to 206/8, extending their lead to 202 runs at stumps on Day Two of Duleep Trophy first round match on Friday. (LIVE SCORECARD | India A vs India B LIVE SCORE)
Match 2, Duleep Trophy, 2024, Sep 05, 2024
Play In Progress
IND-C
168/10 (62.2), 184/4 (46.1)
IND-D
164/10 (48.3), 236/10 (58.1)
Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
India C won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.99
Batsman
Baba Indrajith
7* (27)
Abishek Porel
7 (23)
Bowler
Saransh Jain
73/3 (15.1)
Axar Patel
33/0 (16)
No run.
No run.
No run, played towards mid on.
Four! Played towards covers.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards point.
Four! Played towards mid on.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid on.
No run.