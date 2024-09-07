Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Updates: India C are slowly but steadily nearing a win. On Day 2, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar used the rough well to pick his fourth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket to lead India C's fightback after half-centuries from captain Shreyas Iyer and Devdutt Padikkal took India D to 206/8, extending their lead to 202 runs at stumps on Day Two of Duleep Trophy first round match on Friday. (LIVE SCORECARD | India A vs India B LIVE SCORE)

Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Updates India C vs India D LIVE Score straight from Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur